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Mafia: The Old Country's Man of Honor Expansion Gets First Look at Gameplay Ahead of Launch

Mafia: The Old Country's Man of Honor expansion releases August 14.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 August 2026 19:29 IST
Mafia: The Old Country's Man of Honor Expansion Gets First Look at Gameplay Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: 2K/ Hangar 13

Mafia: The Old Country - Man of Honor will include two new story chapters

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Highlights
  • Mafia: The Old Country launch on August 8, 2025
  • Man of Honor will add new jobs and challenges to the Free Ride mode
  • The expansion is currently available to wishlist on Steam and Xbox Store
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Mafia: The Old Country's Man of Honor expansion was revealed at Summer Game Fest in June. Publisher 2K and Developer Hangar 13 have now revealed the first look at gameplay from the story DLC, sharing details on new content, added challenges, activities, and more. Mafia: The Old Country - Man of Honor comes out August 14 on PC and consoles.

The Man of Honor expansion will feature two new story chapters and new content for Mafia: The Old Country's Free Ride mode, which was added as part of a free update last year. The story chapters will expand the journey of Enzo Favara, the game's protagonist, as he joins the Torrisi crime family in Sicily.

Man of Honor Expansion Details

As Enzo, players will team up with mafioso Ennio Salieri to settle old scores, Hangar 13 design director Josh Zammit said in a PlayStation Blog post. The developer is keeping details about the story chapters under wraps, but a post on the Mafia website says the expansion will explore a previously unseen period in Enzo's early days as a soldato.

Users who purchase the Man of Honor expansion will be able to play the new story chapters as part of the main campaign or access them directly if they've progressed far enough in the story.

Hangar 13 detailed the new jobs and challenges that will be added to Mafia: The Old Country's Free Ride mode as part of the expansion. Players will be handed new assignments by Salieri, which are promised to be more difficult than the challenges from the base game.

New mission types in the Free Ride mode include tracking down targets, finding hidden caches of loot, towing high-value vehicles, and delivering stolen trucks. Salieri's challenges added as part of the expansion include standoffs, assassinations, circuit races, and road sprints.

Additionally, the expansion will bring new outfits, charms, weapons, vehicles, and horses that players can add to their collection. Man of Honor also adds new collectibles and optional activities. Some of these include collectible Wanted Posters and Stunt Jumps.

Mafia: The Old Country - Man of Honor arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on August 14. The expansion requires the base game and is currently available to wishlist on Steam and Xbox storefronts.

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Further reading: Mafia The Old Country, Mafia The Old Country Man of Honor, Mafia The Old Country DLC, 2K, Hangar 13
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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