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Native by Urban Company M3 Series Water Purifiers Launched in India With Long-Life Filters, Smart Monitoring

Urban Company says Native M3 series water purifiers can unlock savings of up to Rs. 26,000 over nine years.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 19:37 IST
Native by Urban Company M3 Series Water Purifiers Launched in India With Long-Life Filters, Smart Monitoring

Photo Credit: Urban Company

Both models are available for purchase through Urban Company app

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Highlights
  • The Native M3 Pro water purifier is priced at Rs. 25,999 in India
  • Users can monitor filter health via the Urban Company app
  • The company advertises savings of up to Rs. 26,000 over nine years
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Native, a sub-brand of the homegrown home services platform Urban Company, launched the Native M3 and M3 Pro water purifiers in India on Wednesday. The company says its new premium RO water purifiers are designed to reduce maintenance costs with filters that last up to three years without requiring routine servicing or replacement. With the Native M3 series water purifiers, the company claims that users can unlock savings of up to Rs. 26,000 over nine years.

Native M3, Native M3 Pro Price in India, Availability

The price of the Native M3 water purifier in India is set at Rs. 22,999. Meanwhile, the M3 Pro model is priced at Rs. 25,999. Both models are available for purchase through the Urban Company app and the company's official website.

Native M3, Native M3 Pro Features

Urban Company claims that its Native M3 series water purifiers leverage long-life filtration technology, which can last for up to three years without requiring filter changes or routine servicing. The purifier claims to ensure that 100 percent of the water passes through the RO membrane to remove heavy metals, chemicals, and other impurities.

The M3 Pro features a food-grade stainless steel storage tank and supports advanced mineralisation with pH balancing. The DualFlow Mineraliser feature on this model is said to restore minerals that have been lost in the purification process. Meanwhile, both water purifiers feature bigger filters compared to the preceding lineup, along with Smart Rinse and RO Life Booster technologies.

On both models, users can monitor filter health, water quality, and other performance metrics in real time through the Urban Company app. They can also run a real-time health checkup of their machine, as well as contact support for troubleshooting and other purposes through the app.

The Native M3 Pro purifier sports a dot-matrix smart display, similar to Nothing's latest smartphones, which shows key system information. Users can select and see different water dispensing capacities, pre- and post-processing TDS metrics, and even weather information through the screen.

Urban Company claims that unlike conventional RO systems that require periodic maintenance, the Native M3 series can operate up to three years without requiring any manual maintenance, potentially resulting in lower ownership costs.

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Further reading: Urban Company, Native by Urban Company, Native M3 Water Purifier, Native M3 Pro Water Purifier
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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