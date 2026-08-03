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ZeroStack Faces Survival Challenge After Posting $82.5 Million Loss

Crypto treasury firm’s latest SEC filing raises doubts over its ability to continue operating.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 16:58 IST
ZeroStack Faces Survival Challenge After Posting $82.5 Million Loss

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya

Latest SEC filing highlights mounting financial pressure on ZeroStack’s business

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Highlights
  • ZeroStack’s 0G token holdings lost over 90 percent in value
  • Company reverses outlook issued in its previous quarterly report
  • Staking rewards and token sales remain its primary revenue source
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A crypto treasury company listed on Nasdaq, ZeroStack, issued a warning that it may wind down operations within the next year, reversing its previous outlook from three months ago. According to the 10-Q form filed by ZeroStack with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Friday, the firm held $2.6 million (roughly Rs. 24.79 crore) in cash, had negative working capital amounting to $600,000 (roughly Rs. 5.7 crore), and accumulated losses of $339.1 million (roughly Rs. 3,234 crore) up to June 30. The company also revealed a fair value loss of $82.5 million (roughly Rs. 787 crore) and a net loss of $61.3 million (roughly Rs. 584 crore) during the first half of 2026.

SEC Filing Reveals Sharp Decline in Value of 0G Token Holdings

As per the form filed by ZeroStack, as of June 30, the 75.1 million Zero Gravity (0G) tokens have a total cost of $163.3 million (roughly Rs. 1,557 crore) and a fair value of $15.2 million (roughly Rs. 145 crore). In other words, the market value of the company's investments is 91 percent lower than their book value. ZeroStack operates based on the revenue from staking rewards and token sales. Hence, its financial situation depends on 0G's price and liquidity.

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According to ZeroStack, the company generated $3.8 million (roughly Rs. 36.2 crore) from staking during the first half of the year, earning around 6.6 million 0G tokens after commissions were paid to the validators. The company was able to sell almost 4.9 million tokens, generating $2.4 million (roughly Rs. 22.8 crore). The company hoped that the cash and staking rewards sale would be enough to meet the operational expenses of the business, as they had stated that they may be able to sell off their treasury assets if required. However, the management could not confirm that this would resolve the issue.

This recent evaluation contradicts the prior two evaluations issued by the firm. According to ZeroStack's report for its first quarter, it has enough money and staking rewards to cover its working capital needs for at least one more year.

The past 3 months have seen plenty of crypto-based companies closing shop. Firstly, in May, DeFi protocols such as DeFi mobile “superapp” Legend and Solana-based DeFi yield protocol Carrot were amongst the few to throw in the towel. Next, in June, Loopring, the first zero-knowledge rollup solution from Ethereum, shut down its decentralised exchange and AMM. Furthermore, last month, BitMart also announced that it will shut down its trading facilities by August 26, and its operation will come to a close on January 31, 2027. BitMart has ceased taking any new users or deposits, and futures trading has entered reduced-only mode and closed spot order books.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: crypto company, Crypto loss, Cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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ZeroStack Faces Survival Challenge After Posting $82.5 Million Loss
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