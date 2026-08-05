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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: This Is the OnePlus 15 Deal You Can’t Miss

Amazon has already confirmed that its Great Freedom Sale will begin on August 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 16:49 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: This Is the OnePlus 15 Deal You Can’t Miss

OnePlus 15 (pictured) launched in India in November 2025

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Highlights
  • Additional bank offers will be available during the sale
  • Amazon Pay ICICI card holders get five percent cashback
  • HDFC Bank users can get a 10 percent instant discount
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OnePlus 15 will be available at a discounted price during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale, according to a new teaser shared by the e-commerce platform. The listing reveals that the flagship handset can be purchased for less than its launch price through a bank offer. Amazon has already confirmed that its Great Freedom Sale will begin on August 7, and the company has started teasing discounts across multiple product categories before the event goes live.

OnePlus 15 Sale Price Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Sale

According to an Amazon teaser image, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus 15 will be available for Rs. 81,999 during the sale, including a bank offer. The teaser also indicates that the handset has an original listed MRP of Rs. 89,999, suggesting buyers could save Rs. 8,000 through the promotional offer. Amazon has not yet revealed the eligible bank cards or other offer terms.oneplus 15 amazon hero deal inline OnePlus 15 Sale Price Revealed

VoltOnePlus 15 Discussion
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Amazon has also announced additional savings during the sale. Eligible HDFC Bank credit card users can receive a 10 percent instant discount on purchases, including EasyEMI transactions. Buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will be eligible for unlimited five percent cashback. The platform will also offer no-cost EMI plans and exchange deals on select products.

It's worth noting that the OnePlus 15 launched at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 late last year, but due to memory costs, the company revised the prices. The Amazon sale brings an opportunity to buy this at a decent discount compared to the current MRP of Rs. 89,999.

OnePlus 15 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus handset sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone also features a 5,731sq mm 3D vapour chamber as part of the company's 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling system. AI features include Plus Mind, Google Gemini, AI Recorder, AI Portrait Glow, AI Scan and AI PlayLab.

For photography, the OnePlus 15 carries three 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, GPS, and NavIC connectivity as well as an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The handset carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

FAQOnePlus 15 FAQs
What are the main features of the OnePlus 15?
The OnePlus 15 is the flagship smartphone from the brand that brings some flagship-level gaming features like the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Glacier Cooling System, G2 gaming network chip, premium design, 120W fast charging support, and more.
When was the OnePlus 15 released?
The OnePlus 15 was launched in India on November 13, 2025.
Where can I buy the OnePlus 15 in India?
You can buy the OnePlus 15 in India from official OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and more.
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OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Sale, Great Freedom Sale 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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