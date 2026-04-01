Nvidia is now rolling out a major update to its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 4.5. The new update brings a 6X multi-frame generation feature, which creates multiple AI-powered frames for every natively rendered frame. Additionally, a separate dynamic multi-frame generation capability has also been added that helps supported games reach target frames when being played at a higher refresh rate. Interestingly, the update comes ahead of Nvidia's planned release of DLSS 5, which has received mixed feedback from consumers after the preview video was released.

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced the release of the new DLSS 4.5 update, which is now rolling out to the Nvidia app beta. The biggest improvement in the update is the improvement to the multi-frame generation capability. Unlike the previous generation's 4X multiplier, it can now generate 6X frames.

This means the feature generates five additional AI-powered frames for every natively rendered one on the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The company says it increases 4K frame rates in path-traced titles by up to 35 percent, while creating minimal impact to responsiveness. This, the company says, will let users make the most out of their 4K 240Hz OLED gaming displays.

Another feature, the dynamic multi-frame generation, is aimed at adding extra frames while the user plays a high refresh rate game. So, when users are playing games at 120Hz, 144Hz, 240Hz, or higher refresh rates, the feature will generate the missing frames to hit the target frames. Nvidia says this will bring parity between image quality and responsiveness.

Coming with the update is also a new DLSS frame generation model that improves in-game user interfaces by incorporating additional game engine data. This is currently only available in select titles. This is said to bring quality improvements to mini maps, on-screen user interface elements, and other areas with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series and 50 Series GPUs.

Currently, some of the games that support these features include Battlefield 6, Borderlands 4, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, EA Sports F1 25, God of War: Ragnarök, Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, Star Wars Outlaws, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and The Outer Worlds 2.