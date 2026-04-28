Bitcoin traded near $76,900 (roughly Rs. 72.6 lakh) on Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency market showed signs of caution amid rising macro uncertainty and profit booking near key resistance levels. The world's largest cryptocurrency declined by 1.32 percent in the last 24 hours, based on today's market data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,280 (roughly Rs. 2.15 lakh), reflecting mild weakness across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 72 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.15 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is currently trading below the $78,000–$80,000 (roughly Rs. 73.7 lakh–Rs. 75.6 lakh) resistance zone, as investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting and fresh inflation data. While institutional demand remains supportive, short-term momentum has slowed as traders turn cautious and lock in profits.

Altcoins largely followed Bitcoin on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $623 (roughly Rs. 58,800), while Solana (SOL) traded near $84 (roughly Rs. 7,930). XRP hovered around $1.39 (roughly Rs. 131) and Dogecoin (DOGE) held near $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.5), indicating a broader reduction in risk across the market.

Macro Signals and ETF Flows Shape Market Direction

Breaking down recent market movements, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “ETF demand stayed constructive, with more than $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 13,226 crore) flowing into spot Bitcoin ETFs between April 17 and April 23. Traders, however, turned cautious ahead of the April 28–29 US Federal Reserve meeting and fresh inflation data [...] For investors, the market still looks range-bound [...] Fresh entries may be safer on pullbacks rather than during short-lived rallies near the upper range.”

Detailing the latest trend in Bitcoin, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Large holders continue to accumulate, with wallets holding 1,000–10,000 BTC now at $3.09 million, the highest since November 2025. Strategy also added 3,273 BTC worth $255 million (roughly Rs. 2,409 crore), reinforcing demand.”

Outlining recent market behaviour, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “BTC is still up 14 percent over the past month, indicating that recent gains are largely intact. The key level to watch remains around $82,000 (roughly Rs. 77.5 lakh), which also aligns with a CME gap and could act as a trigger for the next directional move if reclaimed [...] Markets now turn to a packed US earnings week, especially Big Tech, which can influence overall risk appetite.”

Overall, analysts said the crypto market remains in a consolidation phase as investors track macro developments, ETF flows, and geopolitical risks. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $75,000 (roughly Rs. 70.9 lakh) support zone and attempt a move toward the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.6 lakh) resistance level will remain crucial to achieve near-term direction.

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