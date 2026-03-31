Bitcoin traded near $67,100 (roughly Rs. 63.2 lakh) on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market remained range-bound amid macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. The world's largest cryptocurrency declined by 0.24 percent in the past 24 hours. Analysts said the current price action reflects a consolidation phase rather than a breakout, as volatility driven by global cues continues to impact sentiment. Ethereum traded near $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.9 lakh), indicating mixed momentum across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 63 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.93 lakh, as per today's price tracker.

Analysts noted that long-term holder demand has increased by 48.5 percent, indicating underlying confidence, even as short-term volatility persists. However, inconsistent ETF flows, including $61.9 million (roughly Rs. 5,825 crore) in inflows following larger outflows of $225.5 million (roughly Rs. 21,212 crore) and $171.3 million (roughly Rs. 16,118 crore), suggest institutional indecision.

Macro Signals Keep Crypto Markets Range-Bound

Altcoins traded mixed on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $609.80 (roughly Rs. 57,372), down 0.94 percent, while Solana (SOL) traded near $82.80 (roughly Rs. 7,790), down 0.90 percent. XRP hovered around $1.31 (roughly Rs. 123), down 2.59 percent, and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 8.58), down 1.61 percent.

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “The Fed Chair's comments on tariff-driven inflation and geopolitical risks have added to volatility, with a spike in liquidations creating short-term imbalance. Despite this, on-chain data shows long-term holder demand has increased by 48.5 percent, pointing to strong underlying confidence.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin is trading around $67,845 (roughly Rs. 63.84 lakh) and this is still a range-bound recovery and not a breakout [...] Macro remains the key constraint. The US dollar index is up 2.9 percent in March. Brent Crude is near $115 and is up about 59 percent. Both these factors tighten liquidity and cap risk appetite [...] Avoid chasing short-term moves. A sustained break above $72,000 (roughly Rs. 67.74 lakh) with consistent ETF inflows is needed to confirm a stronger uptrend.”



Weighing in on broader market conditions of Ethereum, WazirX Markets Desk said, “Ethereum trades near $2,072 (roughly Rs. 1.95 lakh), up 2.3 percent on the day, extending its recent move higher. Last week saw 71,179 ETH accumulated, the largest weekly buy of 2026, reinforcing demand.”

Overall, analysts said the market continues to reflect cautious positioning as macro signals and institutional flows remain mixed. Bitcoin's next move will likely depend on whether sustained buying interest emerges or if external pressures continue to limit upside momentum.

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