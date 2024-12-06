Technology News
English Edition

Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024

Kim co-founded and partners at Hashed, driving Hashed Emergent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 15:01 IST
Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Katrin Bolovtsova

India houses the world’s 2nd largest developer market and the 3rd largest founder base

Highlights
  • Hashed Emergent unveiled its 2024 Web3 Report at IBW 2024
  • The report will be published for all in 2025
  • The report highlights India's potential to drive global Web3 growth
Advertisement

The Web3 regulatory landscape is preparing for significant reform, driven by Donald Trump's shift in stance on the crypto industry. With Bitcoin surpassing $100,000 (roughly Rs. 84.6 lakh) shortly after Trump's election win, Web3 stakeholders are optimistic. Speaking at India Blockchain Week (IBW 2024), Ryan Sungho Kim, co-founder and partner at Hashed, the research firm behind Hashed Emergent, shared insights with Gadgets 360 on how investment firms are navigating the evolving regulatory environment for Web3.

In India, regulatory uncertainties around the Web3 sector have repeatedly caused confusion and concern among stakeholders. The government is carefully assessing how to integrate Web3 with existing systems, a process that is proving to be time-consuming. As a result, the introduction of laws to regulate the sector has been slow and is still ongoing.

Speaking to Gadgets 360, Kim noted that from a venture capital perspective, regions where laws are still being debated appear more exciting and enticing.

“There's a possibility to win,” Kim said. In broader context, he explained, that the drive to overcome challenges often leads to great results. In regions where web3 regulations are still taking shape, Kim said, the developer ecosystem is fueled to demonstrate to the authorities the varied use cases of new technologies like blockchain and crypto.

“The research that goes into exploring the technologies is far more comprehensive in emerging potential hubs. Places where the laws have been defined, I think the competition scale equalises. So always, chances of taking little risks expecting great results is a better case scenerio. This is possible in locations that are still working to finalise how they want to legalise the relatively advanced and nascent sector like Web3,” he said.

However, the seasoned Web3 investor also emphasised that industry insiders still have an opportunity to engage with authorities and collaborate on the law-making process in regions where Web3 regulations are being discussed.

India is gradually finalising laws to regulate the Web3 sector, which is supported by blockchain technology and often associated with volatile digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Currently, crypto earnings in India are taxed at 30 percent, with an additional 1 percent tax deducted at source on each transaction. All Web3 entities are required to comply with anti-money laundering laws, which mandate reporting suspicious transactions to the authorities. In contrast, the European Union has introduced its MiCA regulations, outlining the legal framework for Web3 players.

According to Kim, India is a key market for the growth of blockchain-related technologies. In its recently released Web3 Landscape Report, Hashed Emergent highlighted that India is home to the world's second-largest developer market and the third-largest founder base in the Web3 sector, representing 11.8 percent of global crypto developers and 5.4 percent of Web3 founders.

The report, unveiled at IBW 2024, revealed that Web3 founders and developers in India are actively working on areas such as centralised finance (CeFi), decentralised finance (DeFi), DePin, asset tokenisation, and gaming among others.

ndian Web3 founders from firms like Lightspeed, Kalaari, and PeakXV have raised over $462 million (roughly Rs. 3,909 crore) this year, reflecting an 82 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead to next year, Kim predicted that efficient finance, community-focused memecoins, and AI will be key emerging trends in Web3.

“I think defi will bounce back to areas of interest for founders and investors in 2025. I mean, people will understand more on-chain activities and they will realise blockchain can help establish more efficient finance. Then memecoins will see expansion in the ecosystem. is a quite interesting phenomenon, because, memecoins are truly the easiest way to verify there's a community, strong community. AI, meanwhile, is a perfect fit for Bitcoin which is likely to play an influential role in related areas next year,” Kim said.

The IBW 2024 event, held in Bengaluru this week, attracted thousands of members from India's Web3 ecosystem. The Bitcoin price surge to over $100,000 (roughly Rs. 84 lakh) on December 5 was celebrated by the country's Web3 community at the event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, IBW2024, Ryan Sungho Kim, Hashed Emergent, Hashed, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution With Lifetime Screen Warranty Launched in India

Related Stories

Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and More
  2. OnePlus 13 Amazon Availability in India Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features in These Regions
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Typing Indicators on Android and iOS
  5. OpenAI Introduces New ChatGPT Pro Subscription, Releases o1 AI Model
  6. Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Microsite Reveals Colour Options, Key Features
  7. Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and More
  8. Google Rolls Out December Pixel Drop With These New Features
  9. Moto G35 5G India Price Range Revealed Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Foldable Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Hubble Offers Closest Look at Quasar 3C 273, Reveal Hidden Structures
  3. No GTA 6 Trailer a Year After Reveal as Fans Wait for Official Update From Rockstar Games
  4. Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024
  5. OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution With Lifetime Screen Warranty Launched in India
  6. Google's December Pixel Feature Drop Rolls Out With Improvements to Gemini and More
  7. OpenAI Launches Full Version of Reasoning-Focused o1 AI Model, Introduces ChatGPT Pro Subscription
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Colour Option
  9. Jayam Ravi’s Brother Surpasses 100 Million Streaming Minutes on ZEE5
  10. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri Starrer Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »