Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Researchers Points out Rapid Surge in Global Temperature Could be Due to Reduced Planetary Albedo

Researchers Points out Rapid Surge in Global Temperature Could be Due to Reduced Planetary Albedo

Researchers link the recent surge in global temperatures to a decline in Earth's albedo and low-altitude cloud cover.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 December 2024 18:00 IST
Researchers Points out Rapid Surge in Global Temperature Could be Due to Reduced Planetary Albedo

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Jürgen Jester

High clouds warm the Earth, while low clouds cool it. Their decline leads to warming.

Highlights
  • Decline in low-altitude clouds worsens global warming
  • 2023 recorded lowest planetary albedo since 1940
  • Climate models show cloud reduction causing 0.23°C temperature rise
Advertisement

Researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) have highlighted a significant decline in the Earth's planetary albedo as a possible cause of the sharp rise in global temperatures in 2023. This decline, tied to a reduction in low-altitude clouds, has been identified as a key factor contributing to the global mean temperature increase of nearly 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels—a record-breaking figure. According to Dr Helge Goessling, climate modeller at AWI and lead author of the study, in a statement, this phenomenon has created an "explanation gap" of 0.2 degree Celsius in the recorded temperature rise that existing factors like greenhouse gases, El Niño, and volcanic activity fail to address.

Low Cloud Decline and Reflectivity Loss

The study was published in Science. The research has pointed to a marked reduction in low-altitude cloud cover, particularly in the northern mid-latitudes and tropics, as a primary driver of reduced planetary albedo. Dr Thomas Rackow, a co-author of the study, noted in a statement that in AWI's release, 2023 saw the lowest levels of planetary albedo since at least 1940, according to data from NASA and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). Albedo is a measure of the Earth's reflectivity, with less sunlight being reflected back into space, contributing to further warming.

Implications of the Findings

The decline in low-altitude clouds, which offer a cooling effect by reflecting sunlight, contrasts with higher clouds that trap heat, intensifying the warming effect. Stricter marine fuel regulations, reducing aerosol concentrations that aid cloud formation, and oceanic changes have been proposed as contributing factors. However, Dr Goessling has suggested that feedback loops between global warming and low cloud reduction may play a significant role.

The findings underscore the urgency of revising global carbon budgets and implementing adaptation measures, as warming beyond the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold outlined in the Paris Agreement may occur sooner than anticipated, as per reports. Climate researchers continue to stress the critical need for immediate action to address these compounding challenges.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Global warming, planetary albedo, low-altitude clouds, climate change, 2023 temperature surge
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Foldable Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024

Related Stories

Researchers Points out Rapid Surge in Global Temperature Could be Due to Reduced Planetary Albedo
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, and More
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and More
  3. Redmi Note 14 5G Amazon Microsite Reveals Colour Options, Key Features
  4. Jigra OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Beta With Galaxy AI Features in These Regions
  6. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Neo Introduced in New Mocha Mousse Shade
  7. Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Streaming Soon on Netflix!
  8. OpenAI Introduces New ChatGPT Pro Subscription, Releases o1 AI Model
  9. OnePlus Announces Green Line Worry-Free Solution in India
  10. The Future in Your Pocket: 6 Ways the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Changes Everything
#Latest Stories
  1. One-Third of Earth's Species Could Face Extinction by 2100 Due to Climate Change
  2. Vega-C Rocket Successfully Returns to Flight with Sentinel-1C Launch After 2022 Failure
  3. SpaceX Completes Starlink Direct-to-Cell Constellation with New Satellite Launch
  4. China Unveils $553M Spaceport with Successful Long March-12 Rocket Launch
  5. ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C59 Carrying ESA’s Proba-3 Satellites
  6. Matinee OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kannada Horror-Comedy Movie Online
  7. Jigra OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Alia Bhatt Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Google Live Captions Upgraded With AI-Powered Expressive Captions on Android
  9. Solar 'Battle Zone' Could be Even Worse Than Solar Maximum, Experts Warn
  10. Google Chrome Doubles Speedometer Benchmark Scores on Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »