Court Drops Fraud Case Against CoinDCX Founders, Says No Evidence Found

The fraud case linked to impersonation against CoinDCX founders has been called off by a court in Thane, thereby granting bail to both co-founders, Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal. The court observed that no prima facie evidence connected them to the alleged Rs. 71 lakh cheating complaint. Investigators and the complainant both confirmed that the fraud was carried out by other individuals posing as the founders. In light of the ongoing investigation surrounding cryptocurrency-related fraud cases in India, the ruling provides significant relief to the exchange's leadership.

Ruling Highlights Risks of Impersonation in Crypto Scams

The case started from allegations that an investor was duped through a fraudulent scheme falsely linked to CoinDCX. However, court proceedings showed that the complainant had recovered the money from one of the accused after being duped by people posing as the founders. The court also noted that the co-founders were not present at the location where the alleged offence took place, further weakening the case against them.

CoinDCX welcomed the ruling in posts on X, stating that the processings validated its claim of a “third-party impersonation” scam. The company confirmed that neither the exchange nor its founders were involved, claiming that the fraud was executed through a bogus platform. It also urged users to remain cautious and interact only with official platforms, highlighting the growing risks of impersonation scams in the crypto space.

Important announcement pic.twitter.com/aDvTRN80G0 — CoinDCX : India Ka Crypto Coach (@CoinDCX) March 24, 2026

The development comes after the co-founders were earlier arrested in connection with the case, which had raised concerns around accountability in the crypto ecosystem. At the time, CoinDCX had maintained that the allegations stemmed from misuse of its brand by fraudsters operating under the name “CoinDCX Pro,” a fake platform used to impersonate the exchange. The company had also warned users about such fraudulent websites and impersonation attempts targeting investors.

Overall, CoinDCX and its leadership benefit from the court's decision, which also highlights the growing danger of impersonation scams in the cryptocurrency industry. The ruling may rebuild trust in the platform, but it also highlights the need for greater safety measures and user education to avoid similar incidents in the future.

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