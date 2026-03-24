Nasdaq has joined forces with Talos, a digital asset infrastructure company, to develop tokenised collateral management solutions. The partnership intends to bridge both traditional and cryptocurrency markets. The partnership aims to improve how organisations manage, move, and use collateral, using blockchain as a key component. The plan is to combine Talos' technology with Nasdaq's currency systems, with the ultimate aim of making processes smoother and boosting operational effectiveness. This development highlights the increasing interest from institutions in tokenisation, as financial firms look for ways to modernise their operations and connect traditional finance with digital asset ecosystems.

Collaboration Focuses on Improving Capital Efficiency and Asset Mobility

The partnership will connect Talos' digital asset infrastructure with Nasdaq's Calypso and Trade Surveillance platforms, enabling unified collateral management across on-chain and traditional systems. Tokenised collateral, which represents traditional assets on blockchain networks, allows real-time movement of securities and cash equivalents across platforms. Nasdaq noted that inefficiencies remain significant, with around 25 percent of collateral tied up in non-interest-bearing uses, highlighting the potential for improved capital efficiency.

“The evolution toward tokenised collateral is a natural progression for institutional capital markets,” said Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos. He added that combining Talos' infrastructure with Nasdaq's systems could help firms connect workflows across execution, risk, and compliance.

Roland Chai, Executive Vice President at Nasdaq, also said the collaboration aims to “deliver improved capital efficiency and mobility” by integrating traditional and digital asset infrastructure, while acknowledging that broader adoption will depend on aligning with regulatory and operational requirements.

The development comes as tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) continue to gain traction globally. The tokenised asset market experienced a 66 percent expansion in 2026, a clear indication of the increasing interest from institutional players in blockchain-powered financial tools. This growth underlines the trend of companies exploring tokenisation as a means to boost their operational efficiency and tap into new sources of liquidity. Collaborations like this one could further accelerate adoption, while simultaneously urging regulators to clarify the rules governing risk and compliance.

The partnership between Nasdaq and Talos is an example of how traditional finance and digital assets are still being integrated. Tokenised collateral management has the potential to improve efficiency, free up capital, and streamline procedures, but there are still issues with interoperability, regulation, and widespread adoption. As institutions continue to explore blockchain-based systems, the success of these efforts will ultimately depend on how well they manage the fine line between innovation, stability, and legal requirements.

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