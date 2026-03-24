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Polymarket Tightens Rules on Insider Trading, Kalshi Adds User Bans

Platforms add safeguards to curb the misuse of confidential data in markets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 16:18 IST
Polymarket Tightens Rules on Insider Trading, Kalshi Adds User Bans

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Clifford Photography

Platforms introduce stricter controls to ensure fair trading practices

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Highlights
  • New rules restrict trading on non-public information
  • Kalshi bars insiders from participating in related markets
  • Move reflects rising regulatory scrutiny on platforms
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Polymarket has revised its guidelines to tackle insider trading and market manipulation. Meanwhile, Kalshi has also taken a similar stance, and the platform has enforced more stringent user bans to address similar issues. These adjustments are said to be designed to enhance transparency and promote fair trading practices within event-based markets. Both platforms are reinforcing their security measures in response to increasing regulatory oversight, fueled by worries that users might misuse confidential information or influence results. These changes are part of a broader industry push to bolster trust and reassure both users and regulators.

Platforms Move to Strengthen Fairness in Event-Based Trading

The platform's updated guidelines make it clear: users are prohibited from trading on insider information, placing wagers based on illegal tips, or participating in markets where they could influence the results. Kalshi, for its part, has also taken steps to prevent politicians, candidates, athletes, and others with the potential to sway outcomes from engaging in these trades. These steps are part of a wider initiative to implement safeguards and monitoring systems, which are a reflection of the growing popularity of prediction markets.  

Polymarket highlighted the update in an X post and announced measures to safeguard against the misuse of private data and market manipulation, underlining its commitment to fairness and transparency. This move also minimises growing concerns that prediction markets might be crossing boundaries between financial trading and gambling, which has also drawn a lot of criticism from regulators. 

Polymarket has been on the receiving end of a lot of regulatory scrutiny worldwide. The platform was recently prohibited in Argentina due to concerns about unregulated crypto betting and insufficient oversight. Simultaneously, it has been broadening its operational scope, including the acquisition of Defi startup Brahma to strengthen its infrastructure. These opposing incidents showcases company's quick expansion as well as the growing scrutiny it receives from various authorities.

Overall, the latest rule changes signal an effort by prediction market platforms to proactively address concerns around insider trading and manipulation. While these steps could improve trust and attract broader participation, questions remain about how effectively such rules can be enforced in decentralised environments. As oversight increases, the long-term growth of prediction markets will depend on their ability to balance innovation with compliance.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Polymarket betting, Kalshi, Crypto Betting
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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