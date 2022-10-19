Technology News
loading

Kanye West In Satoshi Nakamoto Cap Shows Inclination Towards BTC After JP Morgan Cutoff

These images have surfaced right after the rapper dissed JP Morgan in a podcast for “treating him like sh*t”.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 14:01 IST
Kanye West In Satoshi Nakamoto Cap Shows Inclination Towards BTC After JP Morgan Cutoff

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Kanye West

Kanye West has lost access to Twitter and Instagram following recent racist comments

Highlights
  • Kanye West has been cut off from JP Morgan as customer
  • The rapper has dropped hints towards crypto inclination
  • In June, West had filed for metaverse and NFT-related trademarks

Kanye West, Hollywood's controversial rapper and designer, seems to be getting inclined towards Bitcoin after JP Morgan recently cut him off as a customer for passing remarks, insensitive to certain communities. The 45-year-old artist has since been spotted wearing merchandise with the name of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. These images have stirred rumours that West is gearing up to consider cryptocurrencies as his choice of fintech due to their decentralised and largely unregulated nature.

Images of West in Satoshi-branded clothes have emerged on social media.

These images have surfaced right after the rapper dissed JP Morgan in a podcast for “treating him like sh*t”.

In a string of events this month, West made it to the headlines for disturbing communal sentiments in the US. After appearing for a fashion event in a ‘White Lives Matter' sweatshirt, the rapper shared drug overdose theories around the tragic killing of George Floyd.

In May 2020, a white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against the neck of the unarmed Black man for a total of nine minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest outside a grocery store leading to Floyd's death. The incident had sparked the ‘Black Lives Matter') movement around the globe. In April 2021, Chauvin was found guilty and is serving his prison sentence.

Following these instances, Floyd's family has filed for a $250 million (roughly Rs. 2,059 crore), Twitter and Instagram have reportedly locked West out of his accounts, and JP Morgan decided to sever its ties with him.

Meanwhile, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken the opportunity to highlight how American banks like JP Morgan are promoting cryptocurrency use by pushing people like West out of their systems.

Sharing a picture of West in a Satoshi T-shirt and cap Hoskinson said all the banks in America are doing a ‘pretty good job' in marketing crypto.

As of now, West has not disclosed his plans with cryptocurrencies.

In June this year, the United States Patent and Trademark Office reportedly received 17 trademark applications from West's Mascotte Holdings Inc. over ‘non-fungible assets' and ‘metaverse experiences'.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Kanye West, Bitcoin, JP Morgan
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Top Reasons Why the Magical vivo V25 Should Be the Smartphone You Buy This Diwali

Related Stories

Kanye West In Satoshi Nakamoto Cap Shows Inclination Towards BTC After JP Morgan Cutoff
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Tech Ambitions: MoS IT
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. How to Switch From Vi (Vodafone Idea) Postpaid to Prepaid
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.