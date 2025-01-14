Technology News
English Edition

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors

Okto will provide Maha Kumbh visitors with a personalised digital keepsake.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2025 19:08 IST
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors

Photo Credit: X/ @0xPolygon

Polygon will host these Maha Kumbh-themed NFT tickets to the Tent City

Highlights
  • Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13
  • Visitors can access an NFT version of their train tickets
  • These NFT tickets are non-tradeable for now
Advertisement

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began in Prayagraj on Monday, marking the beginning of one of the biggest religious and spiritual gatherings in the world. This year, Okto Wallet and blockchain-focussed Chaincode Consulting have partnered to offer Poloygon-based NFT tickets to the visitors at the religious event. The initiative is set to add a Web3 element to an otherwise ancient, traditional practice. It will enable visitors to get an NFT version of their train tickets to the Tent City, that has been set up in Prayagraj, to accommodate tourists.

Okto released details about the new initiative on Tuesday, stating that these NFT tickets will also offer benefits on tent bookings and other facilities at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

“Travelers booking tickets for select Indian Railways services, and the Kumbh Mela Tent City booking will receive an NFT version of their ticket. These NFTs will be securely stored in their Okto Wallet, providing a unique, personalised digital keepsake,” Okto's release said.

In addition, holders of these NFT tickets will be able to record their photos and videos on the Polygon blockchain, that is set to host these NFT tickets.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, Chaincode explained that NFTs on ticket purchases will be facilitated by NFTTrace, Chaincode's flagship product that tokenises assets such as tickets, certificates, and land records into NFTs.

Okto is a multi-chain self-custodial crypto wallet that was launched by Indian exchange CoinDCX in 2022. Polygon, on the other hand, is an Ethereum-based layer-2 blockchain developed by Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, and Anurag Arjun.

Alok Gupta, the founder and CEO of Chaincode told Gadgets 360 that these NFTs are not tradeable. Except for Kumbh-related offers and benefits, these NFTs do not carry any underlying financial value, he added.

“Web3, at its core, is meant for everyday users, and what better platform to introduce it on this scale than the Maha Kumbh? Our goal is to make this sacred experience even more special and memorable. This is a milestone moment for Web3 adoption, and we're thrilled to make it accessible, impactful, and meaningful for everyone,” said Rohit Jain, Head of DeFi initiatives at CoinDCX and Okto.

This is not the first time that an NFT twist was introduced to celebrate a festival in India. In March 2023, the IRCTC unveiled colourful NFT tickets for two Tejas trains running between Delhi and Lucknow. The initiative was launched to mark the spirit of Holi. The IRCTC or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is a central public sector enterprise governed by the Ministry of Railways in the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Chaincode, Okto, Polygon, Maha Kumbh, NFT  
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tether Set to Relocate Head Office to Crypto-Friendly El Salvador

Related Stories

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  3. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  5. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  6. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch
  3. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors
  4. Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys
  5. EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta
  6. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  7. Tether Set to Relocate Head Office to Crypto-Friendly El Salvador
  8. White Dwarf’s Unexplainable Rapid Spin Finally Decoded by Scientists
  9. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 in the Works With Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims
  10. Antarctic Ice Sheet Melting May Intensify Volcanic Eruptions, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »