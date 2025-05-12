Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 Said to Get Exynos 2500 SoC, Galaxy Z Flip FE Might Not Use Exynos Chipset

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 Said to Get Exynos 2500 SoC, Galaxy Z Flip FE Might Not Use Exynos Chipset

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 was rumoured to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under its hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 13:54 IST
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 Said to Get Exynos 2500 SoC, Galaxy Z Flip FE Might Not Use Exynos Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in its foldable phones since their inception

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not use a Snapdragon chip
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still expected to feature a Snapdragon chip
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July this year. The Galaxy Z Flip FE is also anticipated to go official this year as an affordable clamshell foldable smartphone. Samsung has not yet confirmed the existence of these foldables, but the South Korean tech brand's anticipated chipset choices for its upcoming smartphones have sparked discussion in recent weeks. A new leak suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature an Exynos chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might not have an Exynos processor. 

X user Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use Samsung's own Exynos 2500 chipset. This would mark a departure from the company's previous reliance on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors for its foldable lineup. Previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under its hood. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still expected to feature a Snapdragon processor.

The same tipster recently said that the European variants of the Galaxy S26 series will run on the Exynos 2600 processor. These rumours indicate a broader strategy by Samsung to enhance the use of its in-house Exynos chips across various device tiers, potentially reducing dependence on third-party suppliers. This might help the brand to offer more competitive pricing in the foldable smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Could Settle for Another Chipset

Jukanlosreve further states that the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will use another chipset. This corroborates a recent leak that suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will ship with the same specifications as last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6, which has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

If the new leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be the first Samsung foldable to use the company's own Exynos SoC.  Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy under the hood. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to go official in July. It is speculated to feature a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display. It could feature 12GB of RAM and could be offered in 256GB or 512GB storage options. It is likely to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It could boast a 4,300mAh battery and offer 25W wired charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Surface Online
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $103,000 Price Point, Ether Breaches $2,500 Mark After Months 

Related Stories

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 Said to Get Exynos 2500 SoC, Galaxy Z Flip FE Might Not Use Exynos Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's 20th iPhone Anniversary May Witness Several New Product Launches
  2. iOS 19 Will Sync Public Wi-Fi Networks Across All Your Apple Devices
  3. Alcatel V3 Ultra Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
  4. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  5. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Surface Online
  6. Samsung Might Use a Different Chip for Galaxy Z Flip 7 Than Galaxy Z Fold 7
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 May Adopt Galaxy Watch Ultra's 'Squircle' Design
  8. Doom: The Dark Ages Has Leaked Early Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Doom: The Dark Ages Leaks Ahead of Launch, Revealing Details on Enemies, UI and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Allegedly Sighted on BIS Site Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 Said to Get Exynos 2500 SoC, Galaxy Z Flip FE Might Not Use Exynos Chipset
  4. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Surface Online
  5. Apple’s 20th iPhone Anniversary Roadmap Includes Plans for Foldable iPhone, Smart Glasses and More
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $103,000 Price Point, Ether Breaches $2,500 Mark After Months 
  7. OpenAI Negotiates with Microsoft for New Funding, Future IPO: Report
  8. Researchers Unveil LegoGPT AI Model That Can Build Physically Stable Design of Lego Structures
  9. Moto G86 Power 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Surface Online
  10. Alcatel V3 Ultra Moniker Confirmed, Retail Box Image Reveals Design, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »