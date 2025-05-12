Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July this year. The Galaxy Z Flip FE is also anticipated to go official this year as an affordable clamshell foldable smartphone. Samsung has not yet confirmed the existence of these foldables, but the South Korean tech brand's anticipated chipset choices for its upcoming smartphones have sparked discussion in recent weeks. A new leak suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature an Exynos chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might not have an Exynos processor.

X user Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use Samsung's own Exynos 2500 chipset. This would mark a departure from the company's previous reliance on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors for its foldable lineup. Previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy under its hood. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still expected to feature a Snapdragon processor.

The same tipster recently said that the European variants of the Galaxy S26 series will run on the Exynos 2600 processor. These rumours indicate a broader strategy by Samsung to enhance the use of its in-house Exynos chips across various device tiers, potentially reducing dependence on third-party suppliers. This might help the brand to offer more competitive pricing in the foldable smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Could Settle for Another Chipset

Jukanlosreve further states that the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will use another chipset. This corroborates a recent leak that suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will ship with the same specifications as last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6, which has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

If the new leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be the first Samsung foldable to use the company's own Exynos SoC. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy under the hood.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to go official in July. It is speculated to feature a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display. It could feature 12GB of RAM and could be offered in 256GB or 512GB storage options. It is likely to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It could boast a 4,300mAh battery and offer 25W wired charging speed.