Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro may launch in China as a successor to the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which was unveiled in March 2024. The purported handset could break cover later this month, a tipster suggested. Several key expected features of the smartphone have surfaced online as well. The phone could arrive with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and a battery larger than 6,000mAh. The existing Civi 4 Pro variant comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro could launch in China in May, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated by Chinese). The handset is expected to come with a medium-sized OLED quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution and uniform, slim bezels.

The tipster added that the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro may pack a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and has been tipped to support 3x optical zoom. Previous leaks suggested the phone may carry Leica-tuned rear cameras and two selfie shooters, similar to the preceding handset. The cameras are expected to be optimised for low-light photography, according to the tipster.

Xiaomi could pack a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset in the Civi 5 Pro, the tipster added. It is expected to pack a battery larger than 6,000mAh. The handset may measure 7mm in thickness, according to an older leak.

The price of the existing Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro started at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support and a 6.55-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED display. In the camera department, the phone carries two 50-megapixel rear sensors and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter alongside two 32-megapixel front cameras.