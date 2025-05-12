Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Review: The E-reader Champ Is Back

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is finally here! Launched in the international markets late last year, the 12th-generation Kindle packs a ton of upgrades. This should bring cheer to users in India who were disappointed after the Kindle disappeared from the e-commerce platform Amazon last year. Priced at Rs. 16,999, the new Kindle comes in a single Black colour and is now available on Amazon.in.

So, what does the latest Kindle bring to the table? Plenty of upgrades, but some missing features. The company claims that the newest e-reader is the fastest and thinnest Paperwhite to date. Well, that's not bad for starters, for a model that went off shelves and is finally back after almost a year-long hiatus. Let's dive into the review, where I will talk about why the latest Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle for you in recent years.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is available on Amazon at Rs. 16,999

Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Design: Familiar looks with improvements

Dimensions: 127.5x176.7x7.8mm

Weights: 211 grams

Waterproofing: IPX8-rated

Kindles come on top of every e-book readers' list, and the reason is simple: it offers distraction-free reading. A true book lover cannot get this on smartphones or tablets. The new Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) offers a larger 7-inch glare-free e-ink display, slightly bigger than the 6.8-inch display we got on the Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021). While the size difference isn't significant, the new Kindle looks taller.

Interestingly, Amazon chose to stick to some basic features like resolution, but it still stuck at 300ppi pixel density on the new Kindle, the same as older models. The new Kindle is still IPX8 rated, so it is tested to withstand immersion in 2 meters of fresh water for 60 minutes.

It features a USB-C port for charging

The matte glass around the display is now smudge-free, a huge improvement, and the soft touch texture at the back is still pleasant to hold for long reading sessions.

At 211 grams, the new Kindle is slightly heavier but something you won't notice unless you compare it with the Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021) in a side-by-side comparison. The back also houses the curved arrow indicating Amazon's iconic logo.

It's worth noting that despite the taller stance of the new Kindle Paperwhite, the device is still manageable with one hand and offers excellent ergonomics for one-handed reading comfort. The rubberised back material makes up an excellent material for gripping.

Long thing short, it's the same old Kindle feeling with a larger display and some minor improvement touches.

The 7-inch display on the new Kindle has a higher contrast ratio

Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Display and Performance: The best you can get right now

Display and Resolution: 7-inch and 300ppi

Processor - Dual-core processor

Battery: Up to 12 weeks (claimed, depending on usage)

The biggest highlight of the new Kindle Paperwhite is its display. It has the biggest screen on a Paperwhite device and is also claimed to be the thinnest. Compared to the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021), the bigger screen isn't noticeable right away. Still, you get a taller stance, and it definitely appears to offer an improved screen-to-body ratio for a better reading experience. The 1264x1680 pixels screen resolution appears more crisp, though the 300PPI pixel density remains the same as last Kindle. The display tech on the new Kindle uses an oxide thin-film transistor that the company claims elevates the reading experience with sharper texts and images that pop off the screen.

The bottom bezel on the new Kindle Paperwhite is thick

Then, there's also a dual-core processor under the hood and the claimed 25 percent faster page turns. The processor on devices like Kindle won't give you any feeling of processing improvement during daily use. However, you can subtly notice a more responsive experience while breezing through pages and opening a book. Flipping through chapters and scrolling through the Kindle library also feels snappy on the new Kindle compared to older models. Purely in terms of reading experience, the latest Kindle feels better than the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021). It also offers brightness and warm light adjustment options for a comfortable reading experience. Everything is quicker, crisper, and clearer on the new model. Of course, I'm drawing comparisons with the 2021 edition. However, adding the auto brightness feature to the new Kindle would have been a cherry on the cake.

The rubberised back material helps in grip during long reading sessions

The added weight on the new Kindle Paperwhite compared to the Signature Edition (2021) doesn't feel too much in daily usage. The display is excellent, and I had no issues using the Kindle for reading out and about in sunlight or a dimly lit space. There's 16GB of storage onboard, which means enough room to store thousands of your books. However, I feel that slightly more storage would have been ideal, considering that Kindles are not devices that people wish to switch to every year or two. For example, I have been using my Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021) for almost three years. After testing the new Kindle, I realised that the newer one is snappier, and I could switch to this one purely for the upgrades.

With the dark mode, you can switch between black text on a white background or white text on a black background. Then, you also get familiar features like selecting a font or customising the font size based on your personal preference. Users also get features like Highlight, X-Ray, and Book Covers lock screen. Users also get the popular VoiceView feature which is only available over Bluetooth audio. It provides spoken feedback, allowing users to navigate devices and read books with text-to-speech. However, the features are only available in English. One of the biggest reasons almost everyone loves Kindles is the access to titles worldwide with the Kindle Store.

The new Kindle packs 12 white LEDs and 13 Amber LEDs

About the battery life, Amazon claims it can las up to 12 weeks on a single charge. However, this claim depends on the usage. The good thing is that it packs USB-Type C for charging, so there is no hassle of carrying a dedicated charging cable for the Kindle.

If you keep your Kindle screen on for an additional time without actually using it, then it may impact your battery life. During my time with the device, I have found that the Kindle has been solid in terms of battery performance. At the time of writing this review, it has been on 65 percent charge, and I have only charged it to full once, after receiving it for this review, which was around the end of April. And my daily usage is about an hour of reading before bed, so it's decent, honestly.

It weighs 211 grams and measures 7.8mm thick

Kindle Paperwhite (12th Gen) Review: Verdict

So, should you pick the new Kindle Paperwhite? The answer is a simple yes. It's the only Kindle available in the Indian market at the moment (of course, if you do not consider the refurbished ones available on Amazon.in) and the best one yet.

It has superb ergonomics, offering one-handed reading comfort. The 7-inch display is an excellent upgrade over older models and offers crisp text. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is thin, portable, and travel-ready. The noticeable upgrades like faster page turn and snappier response are a big reason why this becomes an easy recommendation. The battery life is decent, and avid readers can enjoy reading on the device for days without the need for charging. You also get adjustment options for screen brightness and warmth. However, automatic brightness would have been a great addition. Similarly, wireless charging support would have been appreciated, too. Nevertheless, the Kindle Paperwhite packs in tons of upgrades that make it ideal for uninterrupted reading.