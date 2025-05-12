Technology News
English Edition
  Doom: The Dark Ages Leaks Ahead of Launch, Revealing Details on Enemies, UI and More

Doom: The Dark Ages Leaks Ahead of Launch, Revealing Details on Enemies, UI and More

Users who purchased Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition will be able to access the game from May 13.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 May 2025 14:54 IST
Doom: The Dark Ages Leaks Ahead of Launch, Revealing Details on Enemies, UI and More

Photo Credit: Bethesda

Doom: The Dark Ages was revealed at Xbox Showcase in June

Highlights
  • Doom: The Dark Ages will release on May 15, 2025
  • The game serves as a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal
  • Doom: The Dark Ages will be available on Game Pass day one
Doom: The Dark Ages, the upcoming first-person shooter from Bethesda, seems to have leaked early ahead of its release date, revealing spoiler-filled details about menu UI, map, weapons, enemies and more. The leak comes days before the game launches on May 15 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Users who pre-ordered the Premium Edition will be able to access the game from May 13.

Doom: The Dark Ages Leaks

The leak appeared on the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit (spotted by Eurogamer) on May 10, where a user claimed to have received the Collector's Edition of the game early on May 8.

The reddit user said they finished the game and proceeded to post spoiler-filled images and details from it, including menus and interface, demons and weapons, characters and cutscenes. The leaked screenshots and details contain heavy spoilers for Doom: The Dark Ages.

The leak provides details on collectibles present in the game, crucial plot points, the Bestiary, HUD, difficulty modes and a lot more.

Doom: The Dark Ages Pre-Load, Early Access Times

Around the same time, Bethesda posted a new launch trailer for Doom: The Dark Ages and shared details about the game's global pre-load and early access times. The game will be available for preloading starting May 11 at midnight UTC. Users who own the Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition get early access to the game up to two days before launch starting midnight UTC on May 13.

Meanwhile, reviews of Doom: The Dark Ages are also out, with the game getting positive reception across the board and earning average scores of 86 and 85 on OpenCritic and Metacritic, respectively.

Doom: The Dark Ages serves as a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal and drops the iconic Doom Slayer in the middle of medieval war against hell, blending fantasy and sci-fi with the visceral action the series is known for. The game will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on May 15. The Bethesda title will also be available on Game Pass day one.

Doom: The Dark Ages

upcoming
Doom: The Dark Ages

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Doom
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Doom The Dark Ages, Bethesda, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Game Pass
