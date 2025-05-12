Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Allegedly Sighted on BIS Site Ahead of Launch in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Allegedly Sighted on BIS Site Ahead of Launch in India

The earbuds are expected to replace the Buds FE as Samsung's most affordable TWS offering.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2025 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched the first generation Galaxy Buds FE in 2023

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (SM-R410) allegedly surface on BIS website
  • Their development has reportedly reached an “advanced stage”
  • The Buds Core may debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
The successor to 2023's Samsung Galaxy Buds FE is rumoured to be in development and it may be launched as Galaxy Buds Core. Now, the purported true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been spotted on a certification website. Although the listing does not carry any notable specifications which might provide a glimpse of what they could offer, it hints towards the India launch and availability of the purported Galaxy Buds Core.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core BIS Listing

The purported Samsung Galaxy Buds Core have been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number SM-R410 (via 91Mobiles). They are expected to replace the original Buds FE as the South Korean technology conglomerate's most affordable TWS offering.

It builds upon the alleged sighting of the Galaxy Buds Core's charging case with the model number EP-QR410 on the same certification site last month. Although the BIS listing confirms the TWS earbuds' India launch, their release timeline remains under wraps.

Past reports suggest that the development of the purported TWS earbuds, previously tipped to launch as the Galaxy Buds FE 2, has reached a “fairly advanced stage”. The company is also reportedly working on its firmware. They are speculated to arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Flip FE, whose debut is slated to take place at the Galaxy Unpacked in July.

Notably, the original Galaxy Buds FE were introduced in October 2023 as the company's most affordable TWS earbuds, priced at Rs. 9,999. They are offered in two colourways — Graphite and White, and nearly two years after their debut, Samsung could finally introduce their successor which builds upon its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC). They offer support for touch controls along with a quick switching feature which allows the TWS earbuds to automatically switch between devices. They have an IPX2 rating which indicates it might survive light splashes of water.

As per Samsung, the Galaxy Buds FE can deliver up to six hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC enabled and a total of up to 21 hours with ANC off, including the charging case.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 launch
Shaurya Tomer
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Allegedly Sighted on BIS Site Ahead of Launch in India
