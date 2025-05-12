Apple is said to have several products in development that may debut just in time for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. A seasoned journalist claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce the first-ever foldable iPhone around that time. The product has been in development for years now and it could finally let Apple catch up with competitors like Samsung and Xiaomi in the foldable smartphone space. Further, smart glasses rivalling Meta Ray-Ban Glasses and others are also expected to see the light of day, in addition to several other new devices.

iPhone's 20th Anniversary Roadmap

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple will mark the two-decade anniversary of the iPhone by introducing its highly anticipated foldable iPhone. It is said to be considered “one of the two major initiatives” the company is planning for the 20th iPhone anniversary and may hit the market by 2027. While much is kept under wraps, the journalist believes that the foldable iPhone could have a “nearly invisible” display crease.

It will be followed up by another new product — a curved iPhone. As per the report, this device is also slated for a 2027 launch and may feature a screen without any cutouts, potentially hinting at an under-display front camera and the Face ID sensor for biometric authentication. The curved iPhone will also commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X, a landmark product in Apple's history which earmarked the company's transition from a phone with a home button to an all-screen glass-focused handset.

As per Gurman, the company could also introduce its first-ever smart glasses. It plans to manufacture a dedicated chip for the said device and it may have a similar operation as the Meta Ray-Ban Glasses. Apple is reported to take advantage of its authority in audio, design, and miniaturisation of components which may aid the development of its smart glasses. Powered by Apple Intelligence — the company's AI suite — the smart glasses are tipped to leverage cameras to deliver a Visual Intelligence-like functionality by accumulating details about the surrounding environment.

In addition to the foldable iPhone, a curved iPhone, and smart glasses, Apple may also launch new AirPods and Apple Watch models by 2027, equipped with cameras which offer similar functionality as the smart glasses. Another product in line for launch at the iPhone's 20th anniversary is said to be a tabletop device with a robotic arm. Past reports suggest it may essentially be an iPad with AI features that will be attached to a robotic arm. The purported device could have actuators that can tilt the display and even rotate it 360 degrees.

While plenty of consumer hardware products are slated to debut, the Cupertino-based tech giant also plans to introduce several other solutions. One of them is touted to be new chips for its AI services for improving the experience. Further, it may also integrate Siri, its voice-based assistant, with large language models (LLMs), in line with the requirements for delivering generative AI capabilities, giving it a more “conversational” user interface.

As per Gurman, Apple also has other products in its roadmap, such as a new device offering the functionality of both a foldable iPad and a touch screen Mac, although it isn't likely to arrive until 2028.