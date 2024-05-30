Technology News

Mastercard Introduces New Initiative to Simplify Crypto Transactions and Curb User Errors

For the transactions that will be processed as part of this programme, Mastercard will act as an intermediary to verify a user's identity.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2024 17:19 IST
Mastercard Introduces New Initiative to Simplify Crypto Transactions and Curb User Errors

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Alina Kaptsova

Crypto wallet player FoxBit has also joined Mastercard’s initiative

Highlights
  • Mastercard is exploring ways to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrencies
  • Mastercard fears wrong crypto transactions could repel people from trying
  • Founded in 1966, Mastercard today has a valuation of $411.33 billion
Advertisement

Mastercard is exploring ways to simplify crypto transactions, which could lead to the mass adoption of these digital assets for day-to-day businesses. The US-based cards payments giant has introduced a new initiative to assess the use of its Crypto Credential programme. The aim of this programme is to ensure that people do not send crypto assets that are incompatible with certain wallets. Crypto exchanges Bit2Me, Lirium, and Mercado have been onboarded by Mastercard to assist in this pilot. Crypto wallet player FoxBit has also joined the initiative.

What led Mastercard to launch this initiative?

Through its research, Mastercard noticed several instances of wrong crypto transactions. Complicated wallet addresses or technical errors caused due to engagement of crypto tokens with wrong, incompatible blockchains emerged among top reasons that led to financial losses for senders and recipients.

Owing to these risks, Mastercard fears, people could keep a distance from crypto-based financial transactions and remain stuck to online payment apps like Venmo and PayPal.

“As interest in blockchain and digital assets continues to surge around the world, it is essential to keep delivering trusted and verifiable interactions across public blockchain networks,” Walter Pimenta, executive vice president for product and engineering at Mastercard has been quoted as commenting on the development.

What will this Pilot programme offer?

For the transactions that will be processed as part of this programme, Mastercard will assume a centralised role and act as an intermediary to verify a user's identity. The company will further pre-screen transactions before they are processed to make sure that tokens being sent and the blockchain being used to receive these funds are correct. Mastercard will store the KYC details of the users who process transactions as part of this pilot within its own servers.

The exchanges, that are part of this pilot, will first verify a user and issue simple alias to send and receive funds across all supported exchanges.

“When a user initiates a transfer, Mastercard Crypto Credential verifies that the recipient's alias is valid, and that the recipient's wallet supports the digital asset and associated blockchain. If the receiving wallet does not support the asset or blockchain, the sender is notified and the transaction does not proceed,” Mastercard said in its statement.

As per Mastercard, the use of its crypto credential P2P initiative represents the scope to expand and support the global remittance market. Founded in 1966, Mastercard today has a valuation of $411.33 billion (roughly Rs. 34,23,157 crore). In recent years, the company has shown an inclination towards exploring the crypto and blockchain avenues in revamping the existing financial systems.

In April, Mastercard launched a crypto credit card, CBDC partner programme, and crypto trading initiatives. The company's crypto credential vision was first unveiled in 2023.

It is, however, noteworthy that Mastercard has found itself being breached by hackers time and again. As per CoinTelegraph, 40 million Mastercard accounts have been breached since 2005.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Mastercard, Crypto Exchange, Bit2Me, Lirium, Mercado, FoxBit
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Finds Deceptive Content Likely Generated by AI on Facebook and Instagram

Related Stories

Mastercard Introduces New Initiative to Simplify Crypto Transactions and Curb User Errors
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Pad Pro 5G With 12.1-Inch Display, HyperOS Debuts: See Price
  2. Moto G04s With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Realme GT 6 India Launch Confirmed, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo 6
  4. Apple's AI Deal With OpenAI Could Be Worth Billions of Dollars: Report
  5. Google Reportedly Confirms Leaked Internal Search Documents Are Real
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro Said to Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-Powered Phone
  7. Samsung's Galaxy AI Is Coming to Galaxy Watches With One UI 6 Watch
  8. Lava Yuva 5G With Unisoc T750 5G SoC Debuts in India
  9. OnePlus 12 Glacial White Colour Variant to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Multitask With New Minimised Custom Tabs Feature
  2. Samsung's Galaxy AI Is Coming to Galaxy Watches; One UI 6 Watch Beta Testing to Begin in June
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces Prepaid Plans With Free Nexflix Subscription: See Price, Validity
  4. Mastercard Introduces New Initiative to Simplify Crypto Transactions and Curb User Errors
  5. Apple Beats Solo Buds Sale Date Announced; Offline Availability Confirmed
  6. Apple Secures a Deal With OpenAI, Could Be Worth Billions of Dollars: Report
  7. Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets Reportedly in Development
  8. Lava Yuva 5G With Unisoc T750 5G SoC, 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Meta Finds Deceptive Content Likely Generated by AI on Facebook and Instagram
  10. Arm Unveils New Designs, Software Tools That Help Smartphones Handle AI Tasks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »