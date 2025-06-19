Technology News
Vodafone Idea Partners With AST SpaceMobile to Bring Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity to India

Vi will enable access to 4G and 5G services in remote areas through an ecosystem of space-based satellites.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 13:33 IST
Vodafone Idea Partners With AST SpaceMobile to Bring Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity to India

Photo Credit: Vodafone

Vi and AST SpaceMobile's system will provide voice and video calls, data services

Highlights
  • Vi, AST SpaceMobile to introduce direct-to-device satellite connectivity
  • The service will leverage a network of low-Earth orbit satellites
  • Vi and AST will explore IoT, enterprise, and other commercial projects
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with US-based satellite technology company AST SpaceMobile to introduce direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity in India. With this move, the telecommunications provider aims to expand broadband-based cellular access at locations with challenging terrains where deployment of terrestrial infrastructure is difficult. Leveraging the satellite technology company's SpaceMobile Satellite System, the new service will connect directly to smartphones without requiring specialised software, firmware updates, or device support.

Vi SpaceMobile Satellite System Details

In a press note, Vi said that AST SpaceMobile's space-based cellular broadband ecosystem will expand its terrestrial connectivity telecom services to provide voice and video calls, data streaming, and internet access at challenging locations and unconnected regions across India.

It will enable users to access 4G and 5G services directly through an ecosystem of space-based satellites. Notably, the service is not a replacement for cellular services but will complement existing terrestrial networks.

As per Vi, its direct-to-device satellite-based broadband connectivity aligns with the country's Digital India initiative. The strategic partnership will see AST SpaceMobile develop, manufacture, and manage the constellation of satellites, whereas the telecom operator will ensure terrestrial network integration, operating spectrum, and market access.

“As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity”, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi said in a statement.

Notably, the SpaceMobile Satellite System is a satellite-based cellular broadband network that is designed for both commercial and government applications. It uses a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation to provide services, enabling users to access its network even in remote areas without any modifications to the device. Using this service does not require switching cellular service providers. Instead, it works with telecom operators to provide an optional connectivity option where traditional cell-site coverage is limited or not available.

In addition to direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity, Vi and AST SpaceMobile will also collaborate on commercial projects for consumer, enterprise, IoT (Internet of Things), and other sectors.

Further reading: vi, Vodafone Idea, AST SpaceMobile, satellite connectivity
