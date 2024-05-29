Technology News

Algorand’s training programme is available on Nasscom’s FutureSkills Prime platform.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2024 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: AlgoBharat

Algorand Blockchain Clubs have expanded to over 50 educational institutes across India

  Algorand Foudnation was founded in 2017
  Algorand is headquartered in Singapore
  Algorand is being used by Telangana, Maharashtra governments
Algorand is expanding its presence in India's blockchain sector, one step at a time. This week, Algorand Foundation's India-focussed initiative called AlgoBharat, announced an app developer programme to train Indian engineers in blockchain development. Nasscom, the country's primary non-government tech trade body, has joined forces with Algorand to ramp up blockchain training. In fact, Algorand's training programme is launching on Nasscom's FutureSkills Prime platform, which is backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and is aimed at providing advanced tech education to the developer community.

Algorand's Blockchain Developer Programme Launched in India

On May 4, AlgoBharat announced that its training course is available via Nasscomm's FutureSkills platform. The firm also said that the program is aligned with India's National Occupational Standards (NOS) and National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

As part of this programme, AlgoBharat says it will hold detailed webinars around blockchain research and development. The initiative could lead promising developers to travel nationally and internationally to attend blockchain development workshops, according to the blockchain firm.

“As the first blockchain platform to partner with Nasscom, Algorand is creating original developer training content. The Foundation has invested heavily over the past 18 months in its university engagements, providing educational content and hands-on activities to support the learning journey of India's computer science and engineering students,” the firm said in a press release.

Algorand to Focus on Student Engagement in India

Algorand's focus shifted to India after the Maharashtra government teamed up with the 'green' blockchain to store health-related data of its state's citizens back in 2022. In April 2023, Anil Kakani, Vice President and India Country Head at Algorand Foundation spoke to Gadgets360 about making India a global Web3 development hub.

Over the last two years, the foundation says it managed to engage with several students across Indian universities. As per its latest announcement, the company also said that at the university level, for Algorand Blockchain Clubs have expanded to over 50 educational institutes.

Meanwhile, Algorand has announced the third iteration of its faculty training programme around blockchain at Bengaluru's BMS College of Engineering.

“It's inspiring to see students starting blockchain clubs across the nation and learning to build on the Algorand blockchain platform. Our partnership with Nasscom's FutureSkills Prime platform is a strong testament to our commitment to India's digital future,” Kakani said in a prepared statement.

Further reading: Algorand, Nasscom, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
