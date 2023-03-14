Technology News

Meta to Cut NFT Support on Its Platforms Less Than a Year After Rollout Amid Unstable Crypto Market

The company rolled out support for creators to share NFTs on Instagram and Facebook last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 March 2023 11:57 IST
Meta to Cut NFT Support on Its Platforms Less Than a Year After Rollout Amid Unstable Crypto Market

Photo Credit: Reuters

Major crypto exchange FTX crashed into sudden bankruptcy in late 2022

Highlights
  • Bitcoin and other tokens took a beating in late 2022
  • Downfall of tokens was worsened by last week's collapse of three US banks
  • Meta added a host of new features to Instagram in November last year

Meta Platforms is cutting off support for digital collectibles or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms less than a year after rolling it out, as the crypto market continues to spiral.

"We're winding down digital collectibles (NFTs) for now to focus on other ways to support creators, people, and businesses," the social media firm's fintech head, Stephane Kasriel, tweeted on Monday.

The company rolled out support for creators to share NFTs on Instagram and Facebook last year, when the speculative crypto asset had exploded in popularity, with sales of cartoon apes to video clips touching billions of dollars.

But Bitcoin and other tokens took a beating in late 2022 after major exchange FTX crashed into sudden bankruptcy.

The downfall was worsened by last week's collapse of three US banks, two of which were crypto-focused.

"We'll continue investing in fintech tools that people and businesses will need for the future. We're streamlining payments w/ Meta Pay, making checkout and payouts easier, and investing in messaging payments across Meta," Kasriel said.

In November last year, Meta had added a host of new features to Instagram, including a tool to trade digital collectables to help content creators monetize their presence on the social media platform.

Users could support creators by buying their NFTs directly within Instagram, the company had said.

Earlier this month, Meta said it was exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter.

"We're exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, NFT, Crypto, crypto market
Nothing Ear 2 Renders, Promo Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Conversation With the VP and President of Qualcomm India

Related Stories

Meta to Cut NFT Support on Its Platforms Less Than a Year After Rollout Amid Unstable Crypto Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X5 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India At This Price
  2. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Details
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  5. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  6. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Live Photos Suggest a Familiar Design: Report
  7. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  9. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Phones, Watch Get March Feature Drop With Improvements and New Features: Details
  2. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Poco X5 5G With 6.67-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Meta to Cut NFT Support on Its Platforms Less Than a Year After Rollout Amid Unstable Crypto Market
  5. Nothing Ear 2 Renders, Promo Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple Reality Pro Headset Component Images Leak Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. E-Rupee Worth Over Rs. 130 Crore in Circulation, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  8. BTC Climbs Close to $25,000 Again, Pulls ETH and Most Altcoins Towards Profits
  9. Realme C33 2023 With 6.5-Inch Display, UniSoC T612 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. PM Modi Meets Nokia CEO, Discusses India’s Digital Infrastructure, 5G journey, 6G Ambitions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.