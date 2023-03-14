Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds are all set to be launched on March 22 at 8:30 pm IST. The company has already confirmed the arrival of the earbuds via its official India site. These earphones will debut as a successor to the Nothing Ear 1, which was launched last year. Days ahead of the arrival of these earbuds, the specifications and promo images of Nothing Ear 2 have been leaked on the Internet. The Nothing Ear 2 is tipped to offer 6 hours of playback time without the case and up to 36 hours in total.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: OnLeaks) has leaked images of the upcoming Nothing Ear 2 in collaboration with The Tech Outlook. These leaked marketing materials show off the semi-transparent design of the upcoming earphones, while their specifications have also been leaked ahead of their debut later this month. Nothing has already confirmed that these TWS earbuds will be launched on March 22.

According to the report, the Nothing Ear 2 will feature 11.6mm drivers and will support hybrid ANC as well as personalised ANC. These earbuds will weigh 4.5g each and will let users connect to 2 devices at the same time. They are said to offer 6 hours of playback time without the case and up to 36 hours with the case. Additionally, it is said to come with a USB Type-C while also offering support for Qi-compatible wireless charging.

Apart from this, the leaked promo images of Nothing Ear 2 suggest that it will come with a semi-transparent case similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Ear 1. The images show the earbuds sporting a dual-tone design along with the Ear 2 branding on the stem of the earbuds. The inner side of the earbuds is shown to feature a white coating.

It is worth noting that the UK-based brand is yet to reveal any details of the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, including their design and specifications. We can expect to see more details about these earbuds ahead of the upcoming launch date.

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones were launched in India last year in July. The true wireless earphones are housed in a transparent case, which supports USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging. It features feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

