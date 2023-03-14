Technology News
  Nothing Ear 2 Renders, Promo Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Nothing Ear 2 Renders, Promo Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones are set to launch on March 22.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2023 11:51 IST
Nothing Ear 2 Renders, Promo Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 2 will succeed the Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 2 is tipped to be equipped with 11.6mm drivers
  • The earbuds may offer 6 hours of playback without the charging case
  • Nothing Ear 2 may be able to connect to 2 devices at the same time

Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds are all set to be launched on March 22 at 8:30 pm IST. The company has already confirmed the arrival of the earbuds via its official India site. These earphones will debut as a successor to the Nothing Ear 1, which was launched last year. Days ahead of the arrival of these earbuds, the specifications and promo images of Nothing Ear 2 have been leaked on the Internet. The Nothing Ear 2 is tipped to offer 6 hours of playback time without the case and up to 36 hours in total.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: OnLeaks) has leaked images of the upcoming Nothing Ear 2 in collaboration with The Tech Outlook. These leaked marketing materials show off the semi-transparent design of the upcoming earphones, while their specifications have also been leaked ahead of their debut later this month. Nothing has already confirmed that these TWS earbuds will be launched on March 22.

According to the report, the Nothing Ear 2 will feature 11.6mm drivers and will support hybrid ANC as well as personalised ANC. These earbuds will weigh 4.5g each and will let users connect to 2 devices at the same time. They are said to offer 6 hours of playback time without the case and up to 36 hours with the case. Additionally, it is said to come with a USB Type-C while also offering support for Qi-compatible wireless charging.

Apart from this, the leaked promo images of Nothing Ear 2 suggest that it will come with a semi-transparent case similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Ear 1. The images show the earbuds sporting a dual-tone design along with the Ear 2 branding on the stem of the earbuds. The inner side of the earbuds is shown to feature a white coating.

It is worth noting that the UK-based brand is yet to reveal any details of the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, including their design and specifications. We can expect to see more details about these earbuds ahead of the upcoming launch date.

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones were launched in India last year in July. The true wireless earphones are housed in a transparent case, which supports USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging. It features feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Further reading: Nothing Ear 2, Nothing, Nothing Ear 2 Specifications, Nothing Ear 2 launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
BTC Climbs Close to $25,000 Again, Pulls ETH and Most Altcoins Towards Profits
Meta to Cut NFT Support on Its Platforms Less Than a Year After Rollout Amid Unstable Crypto Market
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Conversation With the VP and President of Qualcomm India

Nothing Ear 2 Renders, Promo Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
