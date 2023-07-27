Technology News
Ptron Zenbuds Ultima is available in Blue and Black colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 July 2023 16:45 IST
Photo Credit: Ptron

Ptron Zenbuds Ultima price in India is set at Rs. 1,499

Highlights
  • Ptron Zenbuds Ultima is equipped with a quad mic
  • The earphones support 40ms low latency
  • Ptron Zenbuds Ultima have a dedicated gaming mode

Ptron, the homegrown Indian brand, has launched its latest pair of earphones in the affordable segment. Dubbed Ptron Zenbuds Ultima, the new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the company offer up to 50 hours of total playback time, Bluetooth version 5.3 connectivity, and feature a 40ms low-latency gaming mode. The Zenbuds Ultima earphones sport a stem-like design and support multi-function touch controls. The Ptron earphones also feature 13mm drivers, active noise cancellation and voice assistant, and are rated IPX5 water resistant.

Ptron Zenbuds Ultima price, availability

The price of the new Ptron Zenbuds Ultima is set at Rs. 1,499. They are currently available on Amazon. The wireless earphones are being sold in Black and Blue colour options.

Ptron Zenbuds Ultima specifications, features

Ptron's Zenbuds Ultima feature 13mm dynamic drivers and are said to offer powerful bass for gaming. The earphones come with a quad mic and feature TruTalk technology with active noise cancellation. The latest earphones from Ptron also feature AptSense technology that offers 40ms ultra-low latency for intense mobile gaming. The Zenbuds Ultima earphones come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and also feature a dedicated game mode, music mode as well as transparency mode.

Ptron Zenbuds Ultima are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of battery on a single charge including the charging case that supports USB Type-C charging. The charging case is powered by a 500mAh battery. Ptron Zenbuds Ultima also has AI voice assistant support for Google Assistant or Siri. The earphones have an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

The earphones are lightweight and weigh 3.7g each whereas the charging case measures 7.8 x 6.4 x 2.6cm and weighs 40g. Ptron Zenbuds Ultima has multi-function touch control and allows users to move seamlessly between gaming and calls, as per the company. 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Ptron Zenbuds Ultima, PTron Zenbuds Ultima features, PTron
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

