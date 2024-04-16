Technology News

Metaverse Experience Centre With VR, AR and Immersive Technologies Launched in Noida

A metaverse is a hyper immersive, fully functional virtual universe that is already making inroads in advanced video games and corporate firms.

Updated: 16 April 2024 19:27 IST
Metaverse Experience Centre With VR, AR and Immersive Technologies Launched in Noida

Photo Credit: Metaverse911

The Metaverse Experience Centre to serve as a hotspot for R&D around virtual ecosystems

Highlights
  • Metaverse911 has launched a massive metaverse experience centre in Noida
  • The firm will soon expand this initiative to more Indian cities
  • Metaverse911 is also planning similar centres in Dubai and Singapore
A Metaverse Experience Centre (MEC) has been established in Noida by Indian metaverse research and advisory firm Metaverse911. On Tuesday, the firm officially announced the launch of this experience centre, inviting industry leaders as well as other Web3 enthusiasts to discover the potential of the technology. Through the centre will let visitors indulge in immersive technologies that include Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) — all of which make for key components that brings the digital ecosystem to life in the metaverse.

A fully functional virtual universe, a metaverse is a hyper immersive virtual reality experience that is already making inroads in advanced video games and corporate regimes. Market analysts believe that as this technology enters more advanced stages, it could prove to be game changing for the sectors of healthcare, education, as well as advertising and media.

Built on blockchain networks, the metaverse ecosystem allows players across industries to connect with global audiences and buyers – increasing the trend of creating digital representations of physical objects.

In a recent report published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), industrial metaverse is projected to be a $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,29,018 crore) market globally by 2030.

With the technology showing promise and adoption, the Metaverse0911 team is aiming to create awareness about this technology – that is compatible with several Web3 elements including digital collectibles or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as cryptocurrencies.

This centre is also being projected as a hotspot for dialogue and research around metaverse technologies. The centre's website also reveals that it offers access to popular devices such as the Apple Vision Pro, Oculus Quest 2 and 3, the HTC Vive Focus 5K, Vuzix Smart Glasses, Pico VR Headset, Microsoft HoloLens as well as high-end simulators,

“We want to provide a platform for industry leaders to explore solutions that can be implemented to solve their organisational challenges; ushering in a new era of digital innovation in the country,” Rahul Sethi, Founder and Chairman, Metaverse911 said in a prepared statement.

The company claims that the MEC is India's first such experience centre catering to metaverse-curious people. The firm plans to replicate this centre in other Indian cities as well as in Dubai and Singapore in the future.

Further reading: Metaverse, Cryptocurrency, VR, AR, XR, Virtual reality, Augmented reality, Extended reality
Radhika Parashar
Metaverse Experience Centre With VR, AR and Immersive Technologies Launched in Noida
