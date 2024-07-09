Technology News

Dubai Customs Launches Blockchain Platform for Reduced Paperwork, Tamper-Proof Data Sharing

Dubai Customs is will use blockchain technology to simplify supply chains in a bid to boost the city's entrepreneurship sector.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2024 20:49 IST
Dubai Customs Launches Blockchain Platform for Reduced Paperwork, Tamper-Proof Data Sharing

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ ZQ Lee

Dubai plans to use the blockchain to improve its business ecosystem

Highlights
  • Dubai is exploring several blockchain elements including the metaverse
  • Blockchain offers security, transparency for commercial operations
  • Dubai unveiled its metaverse strategy in May
Advertisement

Dubai Customs has launched a new blockchain platform to optimise commercial operations within the region, which is increasingly being seen as a pro-technology market. In an attempt to deal with some of the roadblocks that hinder the entrepreneurial sector in Dubai, the customs department is exploring the use of blockchain technology to increase transparency and ease the process of sharing data in a tamper-proof manner. The blockchain platform was unveiled on Monday, and is touted to offer secure, efficient, economic plans, as well as tech-driven logistics initiatives.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai's Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, has called the upcoming blockchain platform a 'quantum leap' in improving Dubai's business and commercial operations.

"We believe that adopting modern technologies like blockchain will significantly contribute to improving the business environment and enhancing Dubai's position as a major centre for global trade," Sulayem said in a prepared statement.

Blockchain technology, also referred to as distributed ledger technology, stores data on multiple nodes -- which prevents the concentration of data on one server like traditional servers. This makes it more difficult for malicious hackers to breach networks. In addition, any data that is stored on blockchain networks leaves a permanent track, which brings transparency into businesses.

Dubai's authorities are also looking to leverage other blockchain capabilities like real-time goods tracking and curbing instances of frauds and counterfeiting.

This however, is not the first time, that Dubai has explored the use of blockchain technology. In May, it unveiled a strategy aimed at making the region one of the top ten economies well versed with metaverse technology.

Dubai previously tapped the Solana Foundation in to provide the blockchain infrastructure for its free economic zone in October 2023, called the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to help businesses operating from there to get to scale their businesses.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Dubai, Web3, Blockchain, Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out Context Card for New Group Members to Improve Safety

Related Stories

Dubai Customs Launches Blockchain Platform for Reduced Paperwork, Tamper-Proof Data Sharing
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 4 Price, Renders, Specifications Revealed in New Leaks
  2. Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Redmi Pad Pro Is Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop Launched in India: Check Price
  5. Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review
  6. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Context Card for New Group Members to Improve Safety
  2. Dubai Customs Launches Blockchain Platform for Reduced Paperwork, Tamper-Proof Data Sharing
  3. Samsung Unveils Updated BioActive Sensor With 'AGEs Index' Health Indicator Expected to Debut on Galaxy Watch 7 Series
  4. Google One Dark Web Report Feature to Be Discontinued, Similar Feature Coming to All Users This Month
  5. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 With Alexa Integration, Semi-Circular Display Launched
  6. Apple May Revive Its Plans to Make iPad, AirPods Charging Cases in India: Report
  7. Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick With the Xbox App
  8. Odyssey Building 'Hollywood-Grade' AI Text-to-Video Model to Compete With Sora, Gen-3 Alpha
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Unofficial Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped
  10. Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »