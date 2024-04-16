Next Gen Brand Infinix Invites You to Take Charge! Unveiling the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series With Groundbreaking Charging Tech

In the fast-evolving world of smartphones, where each new release promises to bring the future to your fingertips, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series stands out not just as a promise, but as a focus on the future of mobile tech. With its revolutionary power management, unparalleled design, and a wide range of features that push the boundaries of innovation, the Note 40 Pro 5G Series is more than a smartphone—it's your gateway to the future. The series features two stunning models, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Note 40 Pro+ 5G, each designed to cater to diverse user needs and preferences.

In an age where our lives are closely tied to our smartphones, a recent Counterpoint Research study revealed a staggering 87% of users charge their devices while still in use, showing a widespread concern over battery life and charging convenience. This behavioural insight points to a critical gap in the mobile industry: the need for an efficient, on-the-go charging solution. And that is where Infinix has done a splendid job. Forbes recently praised Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus for offering a superior alternative to a known brand's MagSafe, setting a new benchmark for wireless charging technology.

The Power to Keep You Going: All-Round FastCharge 2.0

Imagine a world where your phone adapts to your power needs, not the other way around. With the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series, that world is now a reality. At the heart of this innovation is India's first dedicated Cheetah X1 power management chip, leveraging advanced technology to provide an efficient, all-time power management solution. From the fast-charging capabilities of up to 100W, ensuring your device is always ready for action, to the first-of-its-kind wireless MagCharge solution, every aspect of the Note 40 Pro 5G Series is designed to ensure that you're never left powerless.

Marking a milestone for Android devices, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series introduces Android's first Wireless MagCharge Solution. This innovation not only places Infinix at the forefront of wireless charging technology.

A Vision Like No Other: Display & Design

Step into a new realm of visual experience with the segment's first 55-degree 3D Curved AMOLED Display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate that brings your screen to life with unparalleled clarity and colours. Wrapped in a sleek, urban-inspired design available in Vintage Green & Cityscape Golden, the Note 40 Pro 5G Series doesn't just fit into your lifestyle—it enhances it. This design style extends to every aspect of the series, from the protective Corning Gorilla Glass GG5 to the subtle, dynamic Active Halo lighting system, making it a device that's as stylish as it is smart.

Capture Every Moment: Camera Capabilities

In a world where every moment is worth capturing, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series ensures you never miss a beat. With a 108MP OIS Triple Rear Camera setup, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and the Note 40 Pro+ 5G promise photography like never before, bringing every detail to life with clarity and precision. Whether it's a breathtaking landscape or a night out with friends, the series' camera capabilities, including a 32MP front camera for stunning selfies, are designed to capture every moment in its truest form.

Seamless Connectivity and Unmatched Performance

At the core of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series is the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, ready to take on the future with great performance. This power is enhanced by memory fusion technology, which can extend RAM capacity to up to 24GB, ensuring that whether you're gaming, streaming, or multitasking, your experience is seamless and smooth. This series redefines what smartphones can do, making it not just a tool, but a companion for every adventure.

Beyond Sound: An Auditory Experience

In collaboration with JBL, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series offers an auditory experience that's as immersive as it is innovative. With dual speakers set up for superior audio quality, every note and beat is a journey into sound. Whether you're listening to your favourite music, watching a movie, or lost in the world of a game, the Note 40 Pro 5G Series promises an unmatched audio experience.

Smart, Safe, and Secure

With IP53 splash-proof protection, an infrared remote control, and NFC technology for fast payments, the Note 40 Pro 5G Series brings convenience and security to your fingertips. The series is designed to be not just a smartphone, but a smart solution, adjusting to your life and needs with features that keep you connected and protected.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offer: Unlock Additional Value

To make the leap to the future even more rewarding, Infinix is offering an exclusive pre-order benefit worth Rs. 5000/- for early buyers who order on 18th April. This includes the revolutionary MagKit, comprising the MagCase and MagPower power bank, ensuring your Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is always charged and ready for action, wherever you are.

Unmatched Customer Support with Carlcare

Understanding the importance of reliable customer support, Infinix partners with Carlcare to offer unparalleled customer service. This collaboration ensures that Note 40 Pro 5G Series users have immediate access to professional assistance, maintaining their devices' peak performance. Carlcare's extensive service network and commitment to customer satisfaction further elevate the Infinix experience.

The Future is Now

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series is not just a step into the future; it's a leap. With its innovative power solutions, breathtaking design, advanced camera system, seamless performance, immersive audio experience, and a suite of smart features, the Note 40 Pro 5G Series is more than just a smartphone—it's your companion into the future which is now!

Prices You Can't Resist

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G offers an excellent value at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and comes in Vintage Green and Titan Golden colour options, making both models affordable choices for different needs. With the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5 G Series, you're not just getting a high-quality smartphone, you're getting a great deal. Users can avail of pre-order benefits worth ₹5,000 on 18th April.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, designed for the tech-savvy user seeking premium features, is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, available in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colours starting 25th April.

