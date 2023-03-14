Nissan has decided to expand its automobile branding to the world of Web3. The Japanese automaker is seeking permissions from US authorities to introduce its collection of virtual merchandise, that would work in the metaverse ecosystem as well. Nissan is also expected to release its own line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a bid to refresh its customer engagement strategies around the world. Nissan's decision to enter Web3 comes in the backdrop of Japan taking active steps to explore Web3 and its elements like crypto, the metaverse, as well as NFTs.

The automobile player, founded in 1993, is planning to launch its own NFT marketplace that would let users trade as well as mint NFTs.

The launch of virtual Nissan apparels and car models is also on the company's cards alongside a service that would facilitate advertising of its products in the metaverse.

Mark Kondoulis, the licensed trademark attorney from the US popular for tips about upcoming Web3-related patents, shared a screenshot of Nissan's filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

#NISSAN has filed 4 trademark applications for

:arrow_forward: INFINITI

:arrow_forward: NISMO

:arrow_forward: NISSAN



The filings signal plans for

:car:Virtual Clothes + Cars

:car:Stores for Virtual Goods + NFTs

:car:NFT Marketplaces + Trading + Minting

:car:Metaverse Advertising Services#NFT #NFTCommunity #Metaverse #Web3 #Car pic.twitter.com/iG3ZVgyD5t — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) March 13, 2023

Nissan's step to enter the Web3 sector comes just days after it began trials in the ‘Nissan Hype Lab', the company's official virtual store. Launched by Nissan Japan, this virtual store will let people check-out cars as well as finalise the purchasing paperwork within the metaverse ecosystem.

Nissan has reportedly become the first car brand from Japan to dive into Web3.

Nissan however, is not the only automobile giant to do so.

From India, Mahindra and Mahindra set foot into the NFT space in March 2022, announcing offerings based on its iconic Thar sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Mercedes, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, and MG Motors have also taken their first steps into the Web3 world by creating virtual offices and hiring teams of NFT designers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.