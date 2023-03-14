Itel is reportedly gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in India that will be headlined by a 6,000mAh battery. The handset will be priced under Rs. 8,000 in India, according to a report. The budget smartphone will pack a 6,000mAh battery and offer support for 18W fast charging. It will also reportedly feature a 6.6-inch HD display. However, details of the upcoming smartphone from Itel, such as its name, model number, and specifications, are yet to be officially revealed by the company.

According to a 91Mobiles report that cites unnamed sources, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Itel is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in India. The smartphone is expected to make its way to the country "soon" and will be priced under Rs. 8,000, according to the report.

The report claims that the upcoming budget smartphone from Itel will sport a 6.6-inch HD display. As previously mentioned, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, additional details around the handset's specifications, launch timeline and pricing have not been revealed by the firm.

Itel was recently said to be a leading brand among first-time smartphone buyers in the sub-Rs. 8,000 category, according to a report based on a recent consumer survey by Counterpoint Research that was commissioned by the phone maker. The company recently launched the Itel A60 handset in India, as the latest entry-level handset from the Chinese firm.

The Itel A60 is powered by a quad-core SC9832E SoC paired with 2GB of RAM, and sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. It features a dual 8-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash, along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Itel A60 packs a 5,00mAh battery which can offer up to 30 hours of talk time and 750 hours of standby time, according to the company.

