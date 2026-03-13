Technology News
English Edition

US Treasury Department Sanctions North Korea-Linked Network Over Crypto IT Worker Fraud

Sanctions target a network accused of using remote IT jobs and crypto payments to raise illicit funds.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 14:56 IST
US Treasury Department Sanctions North Korea-Linked Network Over Crypto IT Worker Fraud

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Tim Mossholder

US Treasury targets North Korea-linked network tied to crypto fraud

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sanctions target North Korea-linked IT worker fraud network
  • The scheme used fake tech jobs and crypto payments for funding
  • US warns firms to tighten checks when hiring remote workers
Advertisement

The US Department of the Treasury has slapped sanctions on people and entities tied to a North Korea-backed IT worker scheme. This scheme allegedly involved cryptocurrency and fraudulent employment to generate illegal funds. The Treasury Department stated that North Korean operatives used stolen identities to land remote tech jobs at companies around the globe. Reports indicate that the earnings from these jobs were funnelled back to the North Korean government through cryptocurrency payments and other financial routes, thereby strengthening the country's military efforts.

Sanctions Target Network Accused of Funding North Korea Through Crypto

Authorities revealed that the scheme involved foreign IT workers who pretended to be independent contractors or legitimate developers in order to get jobs with tech companies. These individuals allegedly used forged documents, invented online identities, and remote access technologies to conceal their true whereabouts and connections. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) estimates that the annual revenue generated by these activities could total hundreds of millions of dollars, a significant portion of which is believed to be appropriated by the North Korean government.

According to officials, the sanctions are part of broader efforts to disrupt networks that help North Korea bypass international restrictions. In a statement, the Treasury said the action targets individuals and entities involved in supporting these operations. “Under President Trump's leadership, Treasury will continue to follow the money in order to protect US businesses from these malicious activities and ensure those responsible are held accountable,” the department said, adding that the move aims to limit the regime's ability to generate illicit revenue through global employment and cryptocurrency channels.

This news follows another high-profile cryptocurrency hack, linked to hacking groups believed to be backed by North Korea. In February 2025, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit suffered one of the largest digital asset hacks when attackers stole around $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 13,868 crore) worth of cryptocurrency. Blockchain analysts and investigators later linked the incident to the Lazarus Group, a cybercrime organisation widely believed to operate under North Korea's government.

The most recent sanctions show how regulators and law enforcement organisations are becoming increasingly concerned about the use of cryptocurrencies in cybercrime and sanctions evasion. Governments around the world are increasingly targeting networks that combine hacking, fraudulent employment, and digital asset transfers to generate revenue. Authorities claim that in order to stop these operations and shield companies from new cyberthreats, ongoing international cooperation will be required.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Crypto scam, US cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets Interactive Charts and Visualisations in Responses
Lava Bold 2 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

US Treasury Department Sanctions North Korea-Linked Network Over Crypto IT Worker Fraud
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: The Taj Story, Aspirants S3, Sankalp, Zootopia 2, and More
  3. Google Rolls Out Biggest Update to Google Maps in a Decade
  4. Gemini's Task Automation Tool Arrives on Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series: Report
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ Launched With Three Rear Cameras, 5,200mAh Battery
  6. iQOO Z11x 5G First Impressions
  7. Lava Bold 2 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched at This Price in India
  8. Nvidia's New Open-Source AI Model Is Designed for Agentic Workflows
#Latest Stories
  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Leads BAFTA Games Awards 2026 Nominations With 12 Nods
  2. Lava Bold 2 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. US Treasury Department Sanctions North Korea-Linked Network Over Crypto IT Worker Fraud
  4. Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets Interactive Charts and Visualisations in Responses
  5. Truecaller Launches Family Protection Feature With Support for Ending Suspected Scam Calls
  6. Honor X80 GT Could Launch in China Soon With a Massive 13,080mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Reportedly Gets Gemini’s AI-Backed Task Automation Tool Upgrade
  8. Bitcoin Price Touches One-Week High Amidst Ongoing Macroeconomic Concerns
  9. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to Step Down After 18 Years, Will Remain Board Chair
  10. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »