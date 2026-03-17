Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India by the South Korean tech giant in July 2025 as its flagship book-style foldable handset. The phone boasts its 4.2mm (unfolded) thickness, which was a major upgrade over its predecessor. However, the company has not upgraded the battery capacity on its Galaxy Z Fold series since the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung's book-style Galaxy Z Fold series phones have carried a 4,400mAh battery for years. However, this could change this year, as the company is reportedly planning to equip the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a significantly larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold Wide Fold Specifications (Expected)

Galaxy Club reports (in Dutch) that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be equipped with a larger battery, while retaining the two-cell setup. Samsung's next-generation book-style foldable is expected to launch with two 2,369mAh batteries, which could be marketed as a total battery capacity of 5,000mAh. Moreover, the South Korean tech giant's rumoured Galaxy Z Wide Fold is said to also launch with two 2,393mAh batteries to offer a total advertised battery capacity of 4,900mAh.

If this is true, then both the foldable phones could arrive globally with significantly larger batteries than the 4,400mAh cell found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, moving closer to the one powering the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which also packs a 5,000mAh battery. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

The South Korean tech giant has not upgraded the battery for its Galaxy Z Fold series since the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with last year's model marking the fifth year in a row to feature a 4,400mAh battery. However, the company has managed to provide enhanced battery backup, owing to enhanced software optimisation and power-efficient chipsets.

The new development is in line with a recent report that suggested that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will launch with a larger battery. Samsung is also reportedly planning to bring back S Pen stylus support to its book-style foldable phones, which was removed from last year's model to achieve 4.2mm thickness in the unfolded state.