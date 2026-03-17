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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold to Feature Larger Batteries Than Last Year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be launched later this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 14:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold to Feature Larger Batteries Than Last Year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could come with S Pen support
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold might feature a Snapdragon SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India by the South Korean tech giant in July 2025 as its flagship book-style foldable handset. The phone boasts its 4.2mm (unfolded) thickness, which was a major upgrade over its predecessor. However, the company has not upgraded the battery capacity on its Galaxy Z Fold series since the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung's book-style Galaxy Z Fold series phones have carried a 4,400mAh battery for years. However, this could change this year, as the company is reportedly planning to equip the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a significantly larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold Wide Fold Specifications (Expected)

Galaxy Club reports (in Dutch) that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be equipped with a larger battery, while retaining the two-cell setup. Samsung's next-generation book-style foldable is expected to launch with two 2,369mAh batteries, which could be marketed as a total battery capacity of 5,000mAh. Moreover, the South Korean tech giant's rumoured Galaxy Z Wide Fold is said to also launch with two 2,393mAh batteries to offer a total advertised battery capacity of 4,900mAh.

If this is true, then both the foldable phones could arrive globally with significantly larger batteries than the 4,400mAh cell found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, moving closer to the one powering the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which also packs a 5,000mAh battery. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

The South Korean tech giant has not upgraded the battery for its Galaxy Z Fold series since the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with last year's model marking the fifth year in a row to feature a 4,400mAh battery. However, the company has managed to provide enhanced battery backup, owing to enhanced software optimisation and power-efficient chipsets.

The new development is in line with a recent report that suggested that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will launch with a larger battery. Samsung is also reportedly planning to bring back S Pen stylus support to its book-style foldable phones, which was removed from last year's model to achieve 4.2mm thickness in the unfolded state.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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