Crypto Market Holds Firm as Bitcoin Tests Key Resistance Levels

Bitcoin traded near $73,800 (roughly Rs. 68.2 lakh) on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market remained firm amidst continued institutional demand and steady buying momentum. Analysts said sustained accumulation by large investors and steady ETF inflows are helping support prices. Ethereum (ETH) was trading close to $2,300, or about Rs. 2.13 lakh, which was indicative of a mixed but steady mood in the larger cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 67 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.13 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin was trading between the $72,000–$76,000 range (roughly Rs. 66.56 lakh–Rs. 70.25 lakh), indicating a consolidation phase as investors wait for a clearer breakout. Analysts noted that macroeconomic factors, including inflation concerns, oil prices, and central bank policy expectations, continue to influence risk appetite and limit aggressive upside moves.

Institutional Demand Keeps Market Stable Near Key Resistance

Altcoins traded mixed on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $674.4 (roughly Rs. 62,360), while Solana (SOL) traded near $93.4 (roughly Rs. 8,636). XRP hovered around $1.51 (roughly Rs. 140), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 9.20), indicating stable liquidity conditions across the crypto market.

Providing insights into recent price action and derivatives activity, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Futures open interest edged up from $29.4B (roughly Rs. 2,71,774 crore) to $29.7B (roughly Rs. 2,74,548 crore), indicating a modest rise in activity, though leverage remains within normal ranges, suggesting a measured increase in participation. On the institutional side, accumulation continues, with Strategy adding 22,337 BTC.”

Sharing his broader market outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Steady inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs and continued accumulation by large holders are helping maintain price levels. These factors suggest that long-term confidence in Bitcoin remains intact. [...] Investors should stay disciplined in the current market. Instead of reacting to short-term price movements, it is better to wait for a clear breakout above resistance levels.”

Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, Akshat Siddhant, explained the momentum and important levels that lie ahead. “The breakout above $75,000 (roughly Rs. 69.33 lakh) triggered nearly $124 million (roughly Rs. 1,146 crore) in liquidations, adding fuel to the rally. Institutional participation remains a key driver [..] Looking ahead, the Fed's guidance after the upcoming FOMC meeting could play a major role in shaping the next market move.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macroeconomic signals and institutional flows. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $72,000 (roughly Rs. 66.56 lakh) support zone and attempt a breakout toward the $75,000 level (roughly Rs. 69.33 lakh) will remain central to near-term direction. A decisive move higher could strengthen bullish momentum, while continued macro uncertainty may keep the market range-bound in the coming sessions.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.