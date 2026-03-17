Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Market Holds Firm as Bitcoin Tests Key Resistance Levels

Analysts say that long-term confidence in Bitcoin remains intact, despite the ongoing crypto winter.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 13:25 IST
Crypto Market Holds Firm as Bitcoin Tests Key Resistance Levels

Photo Credit: Unsplash/André François McKenzie

Bitcoin maintains gains as institutional inflows support market sentiment

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Institutional buying and ETF inflows continue to support BTC prices
  • ETF inflows and accumulation support crypto market stability
  • Ethereum and altcoins trade mixed amid cautious sentiment
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near $73,800 (roughly Rs. 68.2 lakh) on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market remained firm amidst continued institutional demand and steady buying momentum. Analysts said sustained accumulation by large investors and steady ETF inflows are helping support prices. Ethereum (ETH) was trading close to $2,300, or about Rs. 2.13 lakh, which was indicative of a mixed but steady mood in the larger cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 67 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.13 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin was trading between the $72,000–$76,000 range (roughly Rs. 66.56 lakh–Rs. 70.25 lakh), indicating a consolidation phase as investors wait for a clearer breakout. Analysts noted that macroeconomic factors, including inflation concerns, oil prices, and central bank policy expectations, continue to influence risk appetite and limit aggressive upside moves.

Institutional Demand Keeps Market Stable Near Key Resistance

Altcoins traded mixed on Tuesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $674.4 (roughly Rs. 62,360), while Solana (SOL) traded near $93.4 (roughly Rs. 8,636). XRP hovered around $1.51 (roughly Rs. 140), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.09 (roughly Rs. 9.20), indicating stable liquidity conditions across the crypto market.

Providing insights into recent price action and derivatives activity, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Futures open interest edged up from $29.4B (roughly Rs. 2,71,774 crore) to $29.7B (roughly Rs. 2,74,548 crore), indicating a modest rise in activity, though leverage remains within normal ranges, suggesting a measured increase in participation. On the institutional side, accumulation continues, with Strategy adding 22,337 BTC.”

Sharing his broader market outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Steady inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs and continued accumulation by large holders are helping maintain price levels. These factors suggest that long-term confidence in Bitcoin remains intact. [...] Investors should stay disciplined in the current market. Instead of reacting to short-term price movements, it is better to wait for a clear breakout above resistance levels.”

Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, Akshat Siddhant, explained the momentum and important levels that lie ahead. “The breakout above $75,000 (roughly Rs. 69.33 lakh) triggered nearly $124 million (roughly Rs. 1,146 crore) in liquidations, adding fuel to the rally. Institutional participation remains a key driver [..] Looking ahead, the Fed's guidance after the upcoming FOMC meeting could play a major role in shaping the next market move.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macroeconomic signals and institutional flows. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $72,000 (roughly Rs. 66.56 lakh) support zone and attempt a breakout toward the $75,000 level (roughly Rs. 69.33 lakh) will remain central to near-term direction. A decisive move higher could strengthen bullish momentum, while continued macro uncertainty may keep the market range-bound in the coming sessions.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Vivo T5x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC: Price, Specifications
OpenAI Courts Private Equity to Join Enterprise AI Venture, Sources Say

Related Stories

Crypto Market Holds Firm as Bitcoin Tests Key Resistance Levels
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5x 5G Goes Official in India With 7,200mAh Battery
  2. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Debuts With 6,000mAh Battery at This Price in India
  4. Samsung Could Equip Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold With These Batteries
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300s Tipped to Launch in China on This Date
  6. Poco X8 Pro Series Camera, Display Features Revealed a Day Before Launch
  7. Apple Launches AirPods Max 2 With New H2 Chip, Improved ANC: See Details
  8. Claude Is Doubling the Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details
  9. Vivo, iQOO to Reportedly Raise Prices of Their Phones Due to This Reason
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications Leaked in Detail Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Operation Atlantic: Canada, UK and US Conduct Joint Operation to Disrupt Crypto Fraud Networks
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Sales Set to End Just Three Months After Launch: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold to Feature Larger Batteries Than Last Year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  4. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Film Online
  5. Seetha Payanam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aishwarya Sarja’s Romantic Film Online?
  6. The Family McMullen Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Xiaomi 18 Pro Tipped to Feature 7,000mAh Battery Along With Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  8. OpenAI Courts Private Equity to Join Enterprise AI Venture, Sources Say
  9. Crypto Market Holds Firm as Bitcoin Tests Key Resistance Levels
  10. Vivo T5x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »