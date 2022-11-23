Rockstar Games, creator of iconic titles like the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series and Red Dead Redemption, has updated its policy on role-playing servers and mods after being silent about them for years. In the new policy update, Rockstar has banned using cryptocurrencies or crypto assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), for making new content such as games, stories, missions, or maps, generating revenue from sponsorships, and more. Despite acknowledging the rich array of community-created experiences within its titles, Rockstar is removing crucial elements of its games and is reportedly banning users and modders following the updated policy.

The new rules are specifically aimed at roleplay servers. Think of them as spin-offs of the original GTA 5 created by people who aren't Rockstar Games, but instead fans and developers. They extend gameplay beyond what players can do in the standard game by allowing them to play as normally non-playable characters such as police, judges, or taxi drivers.

We have updated our policy on mods to cover roleplay (RP) servers: https://t.co/wvgjYsxTqn — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 18, 2022

The company stressed that it still supports these servers despite the new restrictions. It also banned the importation or misuse of other IP in the project, including other Rockstar IP, real-world brands, characters, trademarks or music; and making new games, stories, missions or maps.

"Rockstar Games has always believed in reasonable fan creativity and wants creators to showcase their passion for our games. Third-party 'Roleplay' servers are an extension of the rich array of community-created experiences within Grand Theft Auto that we hope will continue to thrive in a safe and friendly way for many years to come," the company said.

Servers like NoPixel, Twitch RP, and Eclipse RP are some of the most popular servers out there. They enable GTA V to be one of the most streamed and watched categories on the Amazon-led streaming platform, Twitch.

While traditional modding frameworks and modders have accepted the updated policy, crypto-centric role-playing servers have yet to share a statement. NFT-powered GTA V role-playing servers like MyMeta and OTF Gaming will be some of the projects that will reportedly be affected.

OTF Gaming, in collaboration with famous hip-hop artist Lil Durk, was set to release the Trenches All-Access Pass NFT collection. The collection would supposedly give users access to a custom GTA RP server, loot boxes, feature new artists on the radio station, and more.

However, in light of the policy, the gaming collective has ceased all operations on its server. The servers have been taken down as of Sunday until further notice.

