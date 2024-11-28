Technology News
English Edition

Russia Approves Tax Bill on Cryptocurrency Transactions Amid BTC Boom: Details

The bill has currently passed three readings by Russian authorities.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 19:32 IST
Russia Approves Tax Bill on Cryptocurrency Transactions Amid BTC Boom: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

The bill is now awaiting President Putin's signature to become law

Highlights
  • Russia aims to position itself as a global crypto mining hub
  • Crypto mining is required to align with government regulations
  • President Putin approved the Digital Ruble CBDC earlier this year
Advertisement

President Vladimir Putin's government is swiftly moving to regulate the crypto sector amid Bitcoin's historic boom. In a recent development, the Federation Council, Russia's Upper House of Parliament, approved a bill outlining the taxation framework for crypto assets. Putin has long sought to reduce Russia's reliance on the US dollar for international transactions, and tools like CBDCs and cryptocurrencies are seen as key to achieving this goal.

Under this bill, Russia has classified virtual digital currencies as property and introduced a tax of 13 to 15 percent on crypto sales generating personal income, a CoinTelegraph report citing information from the official document noted.

To position Russia as a crypto mining hub, the government has exempted crypto miners from value-added tax (VAT) on mined cryptocurrencies. Miners are required to comply with government regulations and report necessary information to local authorities. Violations of these guidelines may result in a fine of RUB 40,000 (roughly Rs. 30,754).

The bill has passed three readings in the Russian legislature and is awaiting President Putin's signature to become law. The timeline for its finalisation remains unclear.

This move follows the election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, after which Bitcoin surged to a historic all-time high, nearing $100,000 (about Rs. 84.4 lakh).

President Putin appears to believe that virtual digital assets (VDAs) like Bitcoin can aid Russia's economic recovery from the sanctions imposed by various nations following the country's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since the start of this year, Russia has taken several steps to regulate the virtual digital assets sector.

Back in March, Russia joined Brazil, China, and South Africa – the BRICS group – in planning a digital payment network, backed by digital currencies. Recently, President Putin expressed support for this initiative, highlighting that digital currencies could benefit not only the BRICS countries but also other developing economies.

In July this year, President Putin signed the Digital Ruble Bill to help Russian citizens process payments via the Digital Ruble CBDC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Digital Ruble, Russia, Tax Bill, Bitcoin Boom
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 13 Pro Reportedly Spotted on BIS, Other Certification Sites; May Launch Soon

Related Stories

Russia Approves Tax Bill on Cryptocurrency Transactions Amid BTC Boom: Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Rolls Out Open Beta for Testing AI Features on These Smartphones
  2. HP Announces Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Desktops in India
  3. You Can Now Try the OnePlus Open Before Buying It on Amazon
  4. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8s Elite-Powered Smartphone
  5. Lava Yuva 4 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. Realme Narzo 70 Curve Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  7. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Pro BIS, TRDA Listing Suggests Imminent India, Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Propose New Methods to Spot Atom-Sized Primordial Black Holes Moving Across Solar System
  2. ElevenReader Updated With 'GenFM' AI Podcasts Feature to Compete With Google’s NotebookLM
  3. Russia Approves Tax Bill on Cryptocurrency Transactions Amid BTC Boom: Details
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Pro Reportedly Spotted on BIS, Other Certification Sites; May Launch Soon
  5. Snapdragon 8s Elite Tipped to Launch in Q1 2025; Xiaomi Could Be the First to Use This SoC
  6. Anthropic Introduces Custom Styles in Claude AI That Can Match Users’ Writing Style
  7. Reliance Digital Announces Black Friday Sale in India With Offers on iPhone 16 and Home Appliances
  8. OnePlus Open Now Available on Amazon With a Try Before You Buy Option
  9. HP Announces Black Friday Deals On a Range of Laptops and Desktops in India
  10. Fossilised Dinosaur Droppings Could Reveal Secrets Behind Their Evolution into a Dominant Species, Says Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »