Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Reno 13 Pro Reportedly Spotted on BIS, Other Certification Sites; May Launch Soon

Oppo Reno 13 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 19:20 IST
Oppo Reno 13 Pro Reportedly Spotted on BIS, Other Certification Sites; May Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 Pro launched in China in Butterfly Purple, Midnight Black, and Starlight Pink shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 Pro sports a 6.83-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The smartphone is equipped with an IP69-rated build
  • The Oppo Reno 13 Pro supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 13 Pro was unveiled in China alongside the base Oppo Reno 13 earlier this week. The smartphones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, 50-megapixel main cameras, and offer 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. They come with IP69-rated builds for dust and water resistance and ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The phones are expected to launch in global markets soon. The Pro variant has reportedly been spotted on several certification sites, suggesting its imminent India and global launch.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro India and Global Launch (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro with model number CPH2697 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, according to a MySmartPrice report. The listing hints at the handset's imminent India launch. The phone, with the same model number also reportedly appeared on UAE's TDRA certification site. This suggests an imminent launch of the smartphone in other global markets. The model number and moniker have previously been confirmed in a TRDA listing, the report added.

The Pro variant of the Oppo Reno 13 is expected to launch globally, as well as in India, alongside the base model. The global versions will likely be similar to their Chinese counterparts.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro Specifications, Price

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro sports a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness level. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom. It holds a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Oppo has packed a 5,800mAh battery in the Reno 13 Pro with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 162.73 x 76.55 x 7.55mm in size and weighs 197g.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in China for the 12GB + 256GB option. It is offered in Butterfly Purple, Midnight Black, and Starlight Pink (translated from Chinese) shades.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 13 Pro

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor 3.35 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1272 pixels
Oppo Reno 13

Oppo Reno 13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor 3.35 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2760x1256 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 13 Pro, Oppo Reno 13 Pro India launch, Oppo Reno 13 Pro global launch, Oppo Reno 13 Pro features, Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Snapdragon 8s Elite Tipped to Launch in Q1 2025; Xiaomi Could Be the First to Use This SoC
Russia Approves Tax Bill on Cryptocurrency Transactions Amid BTC Boom: Details

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 13 Pro Reportedly Spotted on BIS, Other Certification Sites; May Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Try the OnePlus Open Before Buying It on Amazon
  2. Motorola Rolls Out Open Beta for Testing AI Features on These Smartphones
  3. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8s Elite-Powered Smartphone
  4. HP Announces Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Desktops in India
  5. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  6. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Propose New Methods to Spot Atom-Sized Primordial Black Holes Moving Across Solar System
  2. ElevenReader Updated With 'GenFM' AI Podcasts Feature to Compete With Google’s NotebookLM
  3. Russia Approves Tax Bill on Cryptocurrency Transactions Amid BTC Boom: Details
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Pro Reportedly Spotted on BIS, Other Certification Sites; May Launch Soon
  5. Snapdragon 8s Elite Tipped to Launch in Q1 2025; Xiaomi Could Be the First to Use This SoC
  6. Anthropic Introduces Custom Styles in Claude AI That Can Match Users’ Writing Style
  7. Reliance Digital Announces Black Friday Sale in India With Offers on iPhone 16 and Home Appliances
  8. OnePlus Open Now Available on Amazon With a Try Before You Buy Option
  9. HP Announces Black Friday Deals On a Range of Laptops and Desktops in India
  10. Fossilised Dinosaur Droppings Could Reveal Secrets Behind Their Evolution into a Dominant Species, Says Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »