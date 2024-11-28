Oppo Reno 13 Pro was unveiled in China alongside the base Oppo Reno 13 earlier this week. The smartphones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, 50-megapixel main cameras, and offer 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. They come with IP69-rated builds for dust and water resistance and ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The phones are expected to launch in global markets soon. The Pro variant has reportedly been spotted on several certification sites, suggesting its imminent India and global launch.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro India and Global Launch (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro with model number CPH2697 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, according to a MySmartPrice report. The listing hints at the handset's imminent India launch. The phone, with the same model number also reportedly appeared on UAE's TDRA certification site. This suggests an imminent launch of the smartphone in other global markets. The model number and moniker have previously been confirmed in a TRDA listing, the report added.

The Pro variant of the Oppo Reno 13 is expected to launch globally, as well as in India, alongside the base model. The global versions will likely be similar to their Chinese counterparts.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro Specifications, Price

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro sports a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness level. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.5x optical zoom. It holds a 50-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Oppo has packed a 5,800mAh battery in the Reno 13 Pro with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone comes with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 162.73 x 76.55 x 7.55mm in size and weighs 197g.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in China for the 12GB + 256GB option. It is offered in Butterfly Purple, Midnight Black, and Starlight Pink (translated from Chinese) shades.

