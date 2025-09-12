RWA Tokens Surge 11 Percent as On-Chain Value Hits $29 Billion

Cryptocurrencies tied to real-world assets (RWA) tokenisation jumped 11 percent this week as the total value of on-chain tokenised assets surged to an all-time high of $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,40,000 crore), as per the data by RWA.xyz. Meanwhile, CoinMarketCap reports that the market capitalisation of RWA tokens jumped from $67 billion (roughly Rs. 5,50,000 crore) to nearly $76 billion (roughly Rs. 6,30,000 crore) in a span of seven days.

RWA projects leading from the front include Chainlink (LINK), which provides critical infrastructure data, Avalanche (AVAX), a high-speed layer-1 blockchain, and Ondo Finance (ONDO), an institutional RWA DeFi platform that gained 9 percent in a single day amid growing demand for tokenised products.

BlackRock, JPMorgan Signal Confidence In Tokenisation

Financial institutions' increased involvement in tokenisation is leading to its growth. More than half of $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,40,000 crores) in tokenised value represents private credit, with around 25 percent in US treasuries, and the rest in commodities, equities, alternative funds, and bonds.

The total value of tokenised assets, including stablecoins, has reached a record $307 billion (roughly Rs. 25,40,000 crore). Ethereum and its layer-2 networks account for more than three-quarters of the activity.

Recently, BlackRock expressed an idea to tokenise its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after the success of its USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), launched on Ethereum in 2024, which has grown to $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 18,260 crore) in assets under management as reported by Bloomberg.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has expressed his belief that this shift is a step towards ‘democratization' and that every financial asset can eventually be tokenised. JPMorgan has also stepped up its tokenisation efforts, piloting blockchain-based settlement systems for repo transactions and exploring tokenised fund shares. The association of both firms showcases a growth in confidence in blockchain-based infrastructure.



Post 2025, the RWA market has almost doubled in size and is expected to grow significantly in the years to come. The total addressable market for tokenised assets is expected to exceed $10 trillion (roughly Rs. 830 crore) by the end of the decade, as per the report by CoinGecko and Boston Consulting Group. Most of this growth is expected to be driven by private credit and treasuries.

Tokenisation is increasingly seen as one of blockchain's most tangible real-world applications, even though challenges such as clarity in regulations, interoperability, and scalability persist. Support from major financial institutions and the recent rise in RWA tokens exhibit the growth of this sector in 2025.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.