Vivo S50t Vitality Edition has been launched in China as the latest addition to the company's S50 lineup. The handset sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Optics are headlined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The Vivo S50t Vitality Edition packs a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo S50t Vitality Edition Price, Availability

The price of the Vivo S50t Vitality Edition starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 46,700) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 52,300). It is also offered in a 16GB + 512GB variant, priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,600).

The Vivo S50t Vitality Edition can be purchased in Space Black, Inspiration Purple, Confession White, and Serene Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options via the Vivo online store in China.

Vivo S50t Vitality Edition Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo S50t Vitality Edition runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.59-inch (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and 459ppi pixel density, along with HDR and P3 colour gamut support.

Vivo has equipped the S50t Vitality Edition with the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset also supports an additional 12GB of RAM expansion using onboard storage.

On the optics front, the Vivo S50t Vitality Edition carries a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.88 aperture and OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.65 aperture and OIS. The phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. The handset comes with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, alongside Face Wake facial recognition. The Vivo S50t Vitality Edition packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It measures 157.52x74.33mm and weighs between 196g and 197g, depending on the colour option.