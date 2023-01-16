iQoo Neo 7 India launch date has been confirmed by the company ahead of its debut in the country. The handset will be launched in India next month and comes months after it made its debut in China as part of the iQoo 7 series in October 2022. The phone sports a 120Hz display with a hole-punch cutout. It runs on Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean. The phone was unveiled in three colour options and is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The company announced to launch of the iQoo Neo 7 in India on February 16, via Twitter on Monday. The company has also shared that the phone will be exclusively available in India via Amazon. The handset was previously launched in China in October last year.

We heard you and we've got BIG NEWS!

The #iQOONeo7 is set to launch on Feb 16th only on @amazonIN. Don't forget to save the date to be among the first to own it.#iQOO #MostPowerfulSmartphone #AmazonSpecials #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/VPxAUkzmwj — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 16, 2023

It is worth noting that last year, iQoo launched a rebadged version of the iQoo Neo 6 SE as the iQoo Neo 6 in India. The company is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 handset that will debut in India next month.

The handset was unveiled in China priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. There are also 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB +512GB storage variants. It is available in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options in China.

The iQoo Neo 7 that was launched in China last year sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Mali-G710 GPU. It runs Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean on top. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging.

For photography, the iQoo Neo 7 ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS support. Aside from the main camera, there is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture on the back. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

