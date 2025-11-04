Technology News
Stream Finance Discloses $93 Million Loss After Probe, Halts Operations

Stream Finance begins legal review after revealing multimillion-dollar discrepancies in managed assets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 November 2025 18:30 IST
Stream Finance Discloses $93 Million Loss After Probe, Halts Operations

Photo Credit: Unsplash/rc.xyz NFT gallery

Stream Finance users await updates as the DeFi firm probes massive asset-management loss

Highlights
  • Stream Finance halts operations after $93 million loss
  • Legal team from Perkins Coie LLP investigates the incident
  • Investors face uncertainty amidst DeFi market volatility
Decentralised-finance platform Stream Finance has temporarily halted all deposits and withdrawals after disclosing a loss of approximately $93 million (roughly Rs. 825 crore) from assets managed by an external fund manager. The team declared on X (formerly Twitter) that liquid assets would soon be withdrawn and that legal counsel from Perkins Coie LLP had been hired to look into the incident. As the probe begins, the move underlines the sensitive state of some yield-focused DeFi structures and the risks facing participants amid opaque asset-management practices.

Investigation Underway as DeFi Platform Faces Massive Fund Management Loss

The pause in operations was brought on by Sunday's fund-manager report. According to Stream Finance, the incident was only discovered after receiving the report, which is why the company decided to halt all financial transactions while it looks for answers. The platform revealed that user-deposited assets and deployed capital diverged significantly, with roughly $160 million (roughly Rs. 1,420 crore) in user deposits and more than $520 million (roughly Rs. 4,610 crore) in overall assets deployed across strategies. The platform's stablecoin, Staked Stream USD (XUSD), started to de-peg in response, dropping as low as $0.51 (roughly Rs. 45), indicating a sharp decline in investor trust in Stream's risk model. 

This is the latest incident in a series of setbacks against the DeFi industry, where investors and regulators are paying more attention to third-party fund management, leverage, and complex strategy deployments. Platforms such as the Layer-1 blockchain Kadena recently ceased business operations while leaving network infrastructure to miners, illustrating that even well-publicised projects can collapse or wind down under pressure. The earlier incident acts as a warning when evaluating Stream's current freeze and the possible consequences if the investigation reveals more serious governance flaws. 

In this context, Stream Finance users are now facing uncertainty and limited access. The team has instructed stakeholders to wait for updates as the investigation develops and will not process any pending deposits. 

The firm's reliance on recursive-looping yield strategies, which may not align with standard auditing or total-value-locked metrics, has been criticised by analysts as lacking transparency and increasing vulnerability to shocks. As a result, the $93 million (roughly Rs. 825 crore) setback might affect stablecoin holders, lenders, and related DeFi ecosystems in addition to the protocol itself. 

Although Stream Finance has yet to outline a full remediation plan, industry participants will monitor legal, financial, and strategic responses closely. What remains clear is that the platform's fate will depend on its ability to restore trust and liquidity, while regulators and users watch closely for signs of structural breakdown.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, crypto news, Stablecoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
