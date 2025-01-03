Technology News
English Edition

Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds

Tron announced T3's achievement on X, calling it a 'significant milestone.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 20:19 IST
Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds

Photo Credit: X/ @TronDAO

The T3 unit was established in August last year

Highlights
  • $36 million (roughly Rs. 308 crore) were linked to investment scams
  • $65 million (roughly Rs. 557 crore) associated with money laundering
  • Funds linked to hacks, illicit drugs also seized as part of T3 efforts
Advertisement

In recent years, rising crime in the crypto space has drawn the attention of the FBI and other global law enforcement agencies. To aid in tracking laundered crypto funds, Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs established T3, a specialized financial crime unit aimed at curbing illicit activities. In a recent update, Tron confirmed that T3 has successfully retrieved and frozen $126 million (roughly Rs. 1,081 crore) in crime-related funds.

Tron is a blockchain-based platform built on Ethereum that enables developers to create decentralised Web3 applications. Tether is the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, while TRM Labs is a blockchain intelligence firm focused on solving crypto-related crimes. The three entities launched the T3 unit in August 2024 with the goal of preventing the misuse of USDT on the Tron network by criminals.

On January 2, Tron shared T3's milestone on X, calling it a “significant achievement.” Since its launch, T3 has recovered $126 million (roughly Rs. 1,081 crore) from criminals worldwide.

The recovered funds include $36 million (roughly Rs. 308 crore) tied to investment scams and $65 million (roughly Rs. 557 crore) linked to money laundering. Other cases involve funds related to hacks, illicit drugs, and blackmail scams, with $5.5 million (around Rs. 47 crore) identified as connected to terror financing.

Tron has stated that the T3 unit can respond to crypto-related threats within five days of detection.

In the past, other Web3 firms have taken similar measures to trace illicit crypto funds in circulation and prevent the misuse of virtual digital assets.

Binance, for instance, worked with the Delhi Police to seize Rs. 84 lakh (about 100,000 USDT) linked to a renewable energy fraud case. The exchange also partnered India's Enforcement Directorate to tackle the Fiewin gaming scam, which defrauded users of $47.6 million (roughly Rs. 400 crore).

In December last year, blockchain data firm Chainalysis acquired Israeli security firm Hexagate to enhance its Web3 security offerings for the industry..

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tron, Tether, TRM Labs, Illici Crypto Funds, Binance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along

Related Stories

Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds
  2. Scientists Develop New Infrared Photodiode Technology That Delivers Improved Responsiveness
  3. Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along
  4. New Nanoscale Optical Sensors Can Measure Magnitude of Force, Claims Study
  5. OpenAI's o3 Model Claims Human-Level Intelligence on Benchmark, But It Might Not Be That Smart
  6. India Smartphone Market to Cross $50 Billion Valuation in 2025; Apple, Samsung May Lead Growth: Report
  7. New DNA Analysis Sheds Light on Post-Roman Migration and Anglo-Saxon Influence in Britain
  8. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of January 7 Launch
  9. Huawei's Next-Generation Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Run on Kirin 9020 Chipset
  10. Scientists Find the Origin of a Mysterious Fast Radio Burst With a Unique Technique
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »