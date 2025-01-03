Redmi Note 14 was launched in India in December 2024 alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ handsets. The phones were also unveiled in China in September 2024. The company has now announced that the handsets will be introduced in global markets outside China and India. Alongside confirming the global launch date of the smartphones, Redmi revealed that the Redmi Buds 6 Pro and the Redmi Watch 5 will also launch in global markets on the same day. The TWS earphones and the smartwatch arrived in China in November.

Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 Pro, Watch 5 Global Launch

The Redmi Note 14 series, including the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro, will launch globally on January 10, the company confirmed in an X post. A live landing page for the launch event confirms that the Redmi Buds 6 Pro and the Redmi Watch 5 will accompany the smartphones on the day. The Xiaomi 165W Power Bank 10000 will also be introduced alongside the handsets and smart wearables.

Redmi Note 14 series global version will include a 200-megapixel main rear camera and AI-backed imaging and photo editing features. The lineup is teased to get an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance alongside the anti-drop All-Star Armor Structure and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection.

The global variants of the devices are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. The Redmi Note 14 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, while the Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ have MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. They ship with Android 14-based HyperOS and support up to 90W wired fast charging.

The Redmi Note 14 starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ begin at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, respectively.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro TWS earphones support up to 55dB ANC and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours. They are priced in China at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600) for the standard model and at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800) for the E-Sports version. Meanwhile, the Redmi Watch 5, starting at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,600), carries a 2.07-inch AMOLED display, runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface and is said to offer up to 24 days of usage on a single charge.

