Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along

Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along

Redmi Note 14 series was launched in India in December 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 19:52 IST
Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 series was initially unveiled in China in September

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 series includes base, Pro and Pro+ variants
  • They ship with Android 14-based HyperOS
  • The Redmi Note 14 series will inlude AI-backed imaging features
Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 was launched in India in December 2024 alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ handsets. The phones were also unveiled in China in September 2024. The company has now announced that the handsets will be introduced in global markets outside China and India. Alongside confirming the global launch date of the smartphones, Redmi revealed that the Redmi Buds 6 Pro and the Redmi Watch 5 will also launch in global markets on the same day. The TWS earphones and the smartwatch arrived in China in November.

Redmi Note 14 Series, Buds 6 Pro, Watch 5 Global Launch

The Redmi Note 14 series, including the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro, will launch globally on January 10, the company confirmed in an X post. A live landing page for the launch event confirms that the Redmi Buds 6 Pro and the Redmi Watch 5 will accompany the smartphones on the day. The Xiaomi 165W Power Bank 10000 will also be introduced alongside the handsets and smart wearables.

Redmi Note 14 series global version will include a 200-megapixel main rear camera and AI-backed imaging and photo editing features. The lineup is teased to get an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance alongside the anti-drop All-Star Armor Structure and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection.

The global variants of the devices are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. The Redmi Note 14 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, while the Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ have MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. They ship with Android 14-based HyperOS and support up to 90W wired fast charging.

The Redmi Note 14 starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ begin at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, respectively.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro TWS earphones support up to 55dB ANC and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours. They are priced in China at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600) for the standard model and at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800) for the E-Sports version. Meanwhile, the Redmi Watch 5, starting at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,600), carries a 2.07-inch AMOLED display, runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface and is said to offer up to 24 days of usage on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Excellent Display
  • Decent Cameras
  • Capable performance
  • Battery monster
  • Bad
  • Slippery back panel
  • The 3+4 software update cycle seems on the lower side
  • Some AI features are a hit and a miss
Read detailed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Watch 5

Redmi Watch 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Titanium
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 Series, Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi Watch 5, Redmi Buds 6 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI's o3 Model Claims Human-Level Intelligence on Benchmark, But It Might Not Be That Smart
Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds

Related Stories

Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs Unite via Financial Crime Unit T3, Freeze $126 Million in Illicit Funds
  2. Scientists Develop New Infrared Photodiode Technology That Delivers Improved Responsiveness
  3. Redmi Note 14 Series Global Launch Date Set For January 10; Redmi Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro to Tag Along
  4. New Nanoscale Optical Sensors Can Measure Magnitude of Force, Claims Study
  5. OpenAI's o3 Model Claims Human-Level Intelligence on Benchmark, But It Might Not Be That Smart
  6. India Smartphone Market to Cross $50 Billion Valuation in 2025; Apple, Samsung May Lead Growth: Report
  7. New DNA Analysis Sheds Light on Post-Roman Migration and Anglo-Saxon Influence in Britain
  8. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of January 7 Launch
  9. Huawei's Next-Generation Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Run on Kirin 9020 Chipset
  10. Scientists Find the Origin of a Mysterious Fast Radio Burst With a Unique Technique
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »