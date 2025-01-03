Technology News
English Edition

KuCoin Launches New Pay Feature That Enables UPI-Like Payments via QR Codes

KuCoin claims it has a userbase of over 37 million.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2025 16:01 IST
KuCoin Launches New Pay Feature That Enables UPI-Like Payments via QR Codes

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

KuCoin, based in Seychelles, was founded in 2017

Highlights
  • KuCoin has yet to announce a rollout timeline
  • The exchange is registered with FIU in India
  • KuCoin wishes to contribute to the retail adoption of crypto
Advertisement

KuCoin is upgrading its systems to simplify crypto payments for users worldwide. This week, the FIU-registered exchange introduced KuCoin Pay, a payment solution enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency for goods and services. The feature aims to encourage merchants to adopt crypto transactions and allow buyers to use their holdings for everyday purchases. KuCoin claims it has a userbase of over 37 million.

KuCoin Pay Brings UPI-Like Feature

Business users can now use KuCoin Pay to process payments directly through cryptocurrencies. After integrating the solution into their payment systems, merchants receive a unique QR code, similar to those provided by UPI apps like Google Pay and PhonePe in India. Customers can then use this QR code to make payments via KuCoin for their purchases.

“KuCoin Pay is integrated within the KuCoin app, enabling businesses to simplify the buying process for everyday items for users. Daily requests such as gift cards and mobile top-ups can be done seamlessly, further promoting widespread crypto adoption,” the exchange explained in its press release announcing this feature.

Expected Impacts of the Feature

Despite the volatility factor of cryptocurrencies, business owners and merchants have been showing continuous interest in exploring crypto-related payment features.

Back in 2022, a Deloitte report had claimed that over 75 percent of 2,000 surveyed retailers in the US wished to enable crypto payments. The report had said that merchants are looking to explore crypto payments after observing an interest in these features from the consumer community.

Through KuCoin Pay, the Seychelles-based exchange aims to bridge the gap between traditional retail practices and cryptocurrency, simplifying the transition for businesses.

KuCoin has not yet announced a timeline for when its new feature will be available to its global user base. However, it is expected to reach KuCoin users in India, where the exchange registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in April 2024.

QR code-based crypto payments have been explored previously. In 2022, South Africa's popular Pick n Pay supermarket chain started experimenting with Bitcoin payments, allowing customers to scan a QR code to pay based on the current conversion rate.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, KuCoin, KuCoin Pay, QR Code
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Hugging Face Introduces Smolagents Library to Build AI Agents With Open-Source LLMs

Related Stories

KuCoin Launches New Pay Feature That Enables UPI-Like Payments via QR Codes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition Goes Official
  2. HMD Key With 6.52-Inch Screen, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  3. Blinkit Launches Basic Life Support Ambulance Service in Gurugram
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  5. Redmi Turbo 4 With Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 6,550mAh Battery Launched
  6. GTA 6 Could Generate Over $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Alone, Analysts Say
  7. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition to Launch Globally With Poco X7 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. KuCoin Launches New Pay Feature That Enables UPI-Like Payments via QR Codes
  2. Shenzhou-15 Spacecraft Debris Burns Over Los Angeles During Uncontrolled Reentry
  3. Hugging Face Introduces Smolagents Library to Build AI Agents With Open-Source LLMs
  4. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Date Set For January 9; RAM, Storage Configurations Revealed
  5. Vivo X200s Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 1.5K Resolution Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Get Improved Fingerprint Recognition With One UI 7 Beta 3
  7. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Could Get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  8. GTA 6 Reportedly Expected to Collect Over $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Alone
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Crosses $96,800 Mark, Majority of Altcoins Retain Profits
  10. Samsung Bespoke Smart Refrigerators Will Soon Recommend Groceries to Order on Instacart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »