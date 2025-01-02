Technology News
Google to Update Its Crypto Ads Policy in the UK Starting January 15: All Details

Google also issued a special directive to hardware wallet providers in the UK.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 19:27 IST
Google to Update Its Crypto Ads Policy in the UK Starting January 15: All Details

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The UK aims to limit investor exposure to unverified crypto services

  • Crypto trading and holding is allowed in the UK
  • The UK is steadily regulating the crypto sector
  • Crypto firms must register with the FCA to be legal in the UK
The UK is intensifying oversight of cryptocurrency-related advertisements. To align with the country's crypto advertising regulations, Google is updating its advertising policies this month. UK authorities aim to ensure that only crypto firms compliant with its legal and marketing standards can advertise to its citizens. Although the crypto sector remains in its early stages, it is notorious for its volatility and the growing number of scams and hacks targeting investors. Beginning January 15, all crypto platforms advertising on Google must demonstrate they hold a registration license from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Google shared more details about the upcoming changes to its advertising policies in a Support page. Alongside crypto exchanges, Google also issued a special directive to hardware wallet providers looking to circulate advertisements in the UK.

“Google allows ads promoting hardware wallets that are designed to hold the private keys of cryptocurrencies, NFTs or other crypto-based assets, but do not offer additional services such as purchasing, selling, exchanging or trading assets,” the post noted.

Crypto advertisers have been advised to align with Google's upcoming update to its advertising policy. However, the search engine giant clarified that it will not immediately suspend accounts of violators.

According to Google, firms found advertising without FCA registration will first receive a notification. They will likely be granted a seven-day grace period to complete their registration with the FCA before their accounts face suspension.

For over two years, the UK has been working to curb investor exposure to unverified cryptocurrency services. In June 2023, the FCA mandated that crypto advertisements must include risk warnings and avoid misleading promises. Additionally, UK authorities prohibited “refer a friend” bonuses offered by crypto platforms.

In October 2023, following the UK's implementation of rules governing crypto marketing, Binance temporarily halted its operations. The exchange stated it needed time to ensure its promotional content complied with UK regulations.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
