Technology News
English Edition

Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise

Quantum systems must demonstrate at least 100 logical qubits to qualify for a share of the competition’s major prize funds.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 17:58 IST
Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ewan Kennedy

The competition includes separate $50 million funds for systems reaching 150 and 200 logical qubits

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Early-stage awards could reach $1.5 million per team
  • A $100 million prize fund targets systems with 100 logical qubits
  • Google research has raised concerns about encryption vulnerability
Advertisement

The Trump administration has unveiled more than $6 billion (roughly Rs. 58,032 crore) worth of science programs, which include a $215 million (roughly Rs. 2,079 crore) competition for quantum computing and $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 23,213 crore) worth of AI industry investments, with warnings from European regulators about future quantum threats to cryptocurrencies. The White House revealed these initiatives on October 8 during its “Science: A New Golden Age” summit in Washington. The package comprises plans for government funding, private sector investments, and computational tools to conduct scientific research in fields like energy, healthcare, quantum technology, and space exploration.

US Department of Energy Sets Milestones for Quantum Computing Competition

The Department of Energy (DOE) selected eight research areas in its Quantum Genesis Q Competition, while Nvidia, AMD, OpenAI, and Anthropic allocated resources for AI research. The announcement does not define the quantum initiative as a crypto security program. The heart of the quantum initiative is the Quantum Genesis Q Competition, which is intended to help businesses build fault-tolerant quantum computers that will be able to conduct scientific calculations.

VoltQuantum Computing Threat Discussion
Explore More...

The DOE announced the competition on September 17, with $215 million (roughly Rs. 2,079 crore) slated for awarding. The eight areas of research identified at the summit held on Thursday include chemistry, materials science, subatomic physics, and applied mathematics. 

The teams need to show that they can build quantum computers that have the ability to perform calculations using at least 100 logical qubits and complete hundreds of millions of operations. The use of logical qubits helps to solve some of the technical problems with current technology, such as error correction, to make quantum calculations more reliable. 

Funding will be provided in two stages by the competition. Early milestones reached by companies will entitle them to awards of up to $1.5 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) each, while the later funding will be dependent on the demonstration of quantum systems. A $100 million (roughly Rs. 967 crore) prize fund is set aside for those who show machines with at least 100 logical qubits. 

Separate $50 million (roughly Rs. 484 crore) funds have been created for machines that achieve 150 and 200 logical qubits. According to the DOE, the grants will also be contingent on future congressional appropriations, which means that the full $215 million (roughly Rs. 2,079 crore) has not yet been distributed or guaranteed. 

Earlier this year, research by Google said that quantum computers may require far less computational power than previously estimated to break encryption. The study suggests that cryptographic systems could be more vulnerable than earlier projections indicated. This has raised fresh concerns across the crypto industry, as advances in quantum computing may accelerate the timeline for potential attacks on widely used encryption standards and challenge the long-term security of blockchain-based systems globally. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Quantum computing threat, Crypto Security, Donald Trump
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 60,000
  2. Thailand Sets October 16 Start Date for Bitcoin and Ether ETF Rules
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: iPhone 16, iPhone 17e Get Discounts
  5. Best boAt Earbuds to Buy Under â¹3,000 This Great Indian Festival
  6. Vivo Y600s Pro Launched With 10,200mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300e SoC
  7. Here's When Apple Will Host Its 'Welcome Home' Launch Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals
  2. Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
  4. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs to Become Available in Thailand From October 16
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 1.5-Ton 5-Star AC Deals From Daikin, Blue Star, and More
  6. India Could Be Among First Countries to Roll Out 6G, Says Jio
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: iPhone 16, iPhone 17e Get Discounts
  8. Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme, Pro Rugged 14 Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 60,000
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000 From JBL, Sony, Boat and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »