The Trump administration has unveiled more than $6 billion (roughly Rs. 58,032 crore) worth of science programs, which include a $215 million (roughly Rs. 2,079 crore) competition for quantum computing and $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 23,213 crore) worth of AI industry investments, with warnings from European regulators about future quantum threats to cryptocurrencies. The White House revealed these initiatives on October 8 during its “Science: A New Golden Age” summit in Washington. The package comprises plans for government funding, private sector investments, and computational tools to conduct scientific research in fields like energy, healthcare, quantum technology, and space exploration.

US Department of Energy Sets Milestones for Quantum Computing Competition

The Department of Energy (DOE) selected eight research areas in its Quantum Genesis Q Competition, while Nvidia, AMD, OpenAI, and Anthropic allocated resources for AI research. The announcement does not define the quantum initiative as a crypto security program. The heart of the quantum initiative is the Quantum Genesis Q Competition, which is intended to help businesses build fault-tolerant quantum computers that will be able to conduct scientific calculations.

The DOE announced the competition on September 17, with $215 million (roughly Rs. 2,079 crore) slated for awarding. The eight areas of research identified at the summit held on Thursday include chemistry, materials science, subatomic physics, and applied mathematics.

The teams need to show that they can build quantum computers that have the ability to perform calculations using at least 100 logical qubits and complete hundreds of millions of operations. The use of logical qubits helps to solve some of the technical problems with current technology, such as error correction, to make quantum calculations more reliable.

Funding will be provided in two stages by the competition. Early milestones reached by companies will entitle them to awards of up to $1.5 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) each, while the later funding will be dependent on the demonstration of quantum systems. A $100 million (roughly Rs. 967 crore) prize fund is set aside for those who show machines with at least 100 logical qubits.

Separate $50 million (roughly Rs. 484 crore) funds have been created for machines that achieve 150 and 200 logical qubits. According to the DOE, the grants will also be contingent on future congressional appropriations, which means that the full $215 million (roughly Rs. 2,079 crore) has not yet been distributed or guaranteed.

Earlier this year, research by Google said that quantum computers may require far less computational power than previously estimated to break encryption. The study suggests that cryptographic systems could be more vulnerable than earlier projections indicated. This has raised fresh concerns across the crypto industry, as advances in quantum computing may accelerate the timeline for potential attacks on widely used encryption standards and challenge the long-term security of blockchain-based systems globally.