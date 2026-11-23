Samsung Galaxy A38 and Galaxy A58 smartphones are likely to go official in 2027 as successors to the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, respectively. Ahead of their launch, import and export records on the NBD database reportedly revealed details about the primary rear camera sensors. The Galaxy A58 could retain the camera hardware used by its predecessor, while the Galaxy A38 may use a different sensor compared to the existing model.

Samsung Galaxy A38, Galaxy A58 Camera Details Leaked

The import and export records on NBD spotted by Sammyguru point to rear camera details for the Galaxy A38 and Galaxy A58. The listing reportedly indicates that Samsung could equip the Galaxy A38 with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor. For comparison, the Galaxy A37 features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor in some markets. Both sensors offer the same resolution, but the IMX882 has a smaller 1/1.95-inch sensor compared to the 1/1.56-inch unit in the Galaxy A37.

Samsung used the Sony IMX882 sensor in the Galaxy A36. If the rumour turns out to be true, the upcoming Galaxy A38 could return to camera hardware found in an older generation of the series. A smaller sensor could affect low-light photography.

As per the NBD database entry, Samsung could continue using the 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor on the upcoming Galaxy A58. This is the same camera sensor reportedly used in previous Galaxy A5x series models.

Samsung has yet to announce either smartphones or confirm its camera specifications. The sensors mentioned in the import and export records are likely to be part of the hardware testing. Still, downgrades in specifications are possible for upcoming handsets considering rising component and manufacturing costs.

Earlier leaks have suggested that Galaxy A38 will come with a 6,000mAh battery, marking an increase over its predecessor's 5,000mAh battery. It is rumoured to feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy A58 is expected to launch in March or April 2027 at a starting price of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 53,000).