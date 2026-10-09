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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale offers discounts on Samsung smartphones across multiple price segments.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 17:19 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G (pictured) can be bought for Rs. 1,29,999

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Highlights
  • Amazon is offering discounts on Samsung phones across price ranges
  • Buyers can save more through eligible bank offers and EMI benefits
  • A Rs. 10,000 coupon lowers the Galaxy S25 Ultra price to Rs. 84,999
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale has something for just about every budget, whether you're looking for a new phone, a laptop, a TV or something for your home. And there's more to save beyond the listed discounts. Depending on what you're buying and how you pay, you could get extra savings through bank offers, coupons and cashback, or opt for no-cost EMI to spread out the expense. Samsung phones are part of the sale too, so whether you're after an affordable Galaxy phone or a high-end flagship or foldable, there are a few deals to check out. The list includes the Galaxy M17 5G, M17e 5G, Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G. Let's take a look at their sale prices and the extra savings you can get.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Samsung Phone Deals

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is going for Rs. 16,998 on Amazon, while the Galaxy M17 5G can be bought for Rs. 18,999. Both come with 128GB of storage, so you have two options if you want a Samsung phone without spending too much. You can also check their listings for any extra bank offers that might help you save a little more.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs. 26,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 46,999. That's Rs. 20,000 off the listed MRP, and you may be able to save even more with eligible bank discounts, cashback, or no-cost EMI offers.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is another deal to look at if you're comfortable spending a little more. It's available for Rs. 31,999, compared with its MRP of Rs. 49,999, saving you Rs. 18,000. Amazon also has no-cost EMI options for eligible buyers, so you can spread out the payment instead of paying the full amount upfront.

If you've had your eye on a flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is listed at Rs. 94,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,29,999. The listing also includes a Rs. 10,000 coupon, bringing the price down to Rs. 84,999. You could save a little more through eligible cashback or no-cost EMI with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

And if you'd rather go all out on a foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G is available for Rs. 1,29,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 2,04,999. That's a saving of Rs. 75,000 before you even factor in any extra offers. Amazon also lists bank discounts, cashback and no-cost EMI, including up to 12 months of EMI for eligible SBI credit card users. Just check the listing to see which offers you can use before placing your order.

Best Samsung Phone Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB + 128GB) Not provided Rs. 16,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 27,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 46,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 2,04,999 Rs. 1,29,999 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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