Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale has something for just about every budget, whether you're looking for a new phone, a laptop, a TV or something for your home. And there's more to save beyond the listed discounts. Depending on what you're buying and how you pay, you could get extra savings through bank offers, coupons and cashback, or opt for no-cost EMI to spread out the expense. Samsung phones are part of the sale too, so whether you're after an affordable Galaxy phone or a high-end flagship or foldable, there are a few deals to check out. The list includes the Galaxy M17 5G, M17e 5G, Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G. Let's take a look at their sale prices and the extra savings you can get.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Samsung Phone Deals

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is going for Rs. 16,998 on Amazon, while the Galaxy M17 5G can be bought for Rs. 18,999. Both come with 128GB of storage, so you have two options if you want a Samsung phone without spending too much. You can also check their listings for any extra bank offers that might help you save a little more.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs. 26,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 46,999. That's Rs. 20,000 off the listed MRP, and you may be able to save even more with eligible bank discounts, cashback, or no-cost EMI offers.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is another deal to look at if you're comfortable spending a little more. It's available for Rs. 31,999, compared with its MRP of Rs. 49,999, saving you Rs. 18,000. Amazon also has no-cost EMI options for eligible buyers, so you can spread out the payment instead of paying the full amount upfront.

If you've had your eye on a flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is listed at Rs. 94,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 1,29,999. The listing also includes a Rs. 10,000 coupon, bringing the price down to Rs. 84,999. You could save a little more through eligible cashback or no-cost EMI with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

And if you'd rather go all out on a foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G is available for Rs. 1,29,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 2,04,999. That's a saving of Rs. 75,000 before you even factor in any extra offers. Amazon also lists bank discounts, cashback and no-cost EMI, including up to 12 months of EMI for eligible SBI credit card users. Just check the listing to see which offers you can use before placing your order.

Best Samsung Phone Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB + 128GB) Not provided Rs. 16,998 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 27,999 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy M47 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 46,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 84,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 2,04,999 Rs. 1,29,999 Buy Now

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