Motorola Signature 27 is scheduled to be launched in India on December 09, 2026, as the tech firm's latest candybar-style flagship smartphone. While the debut is still a few days away, we first caught a glimpse of it at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. It is set to arrive in India as one of the country's first phones with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset. The company is positioning it as a premium device with flagship-grade camera performance. The Signature 27 is the second addition to the lineup, joining its more affordable sibling, which was launched in India earlier this year. I got to spend some time with the upcoming Motorola Signature 27. Here are my first impressions of the flagship smartphone.

The most notable criticism Motorola faced was its design. From the most affordable Motorola G series phone to the most expensive Motorola Razr Fold, all models, unfortunately, look the same. However, with the Motorola Signature 27, the company has finally taken this feedback. It has a signature look (pun not intended), sporting a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

Motorola Signature 27 features a redesigned rear camera module

Finally, Motorola has taken a bold step to redesign the back of one of its smartphones. The rear panel of the Motorola Signature 27 feels like a breath of fresh air. The handset gets a horizontal camera module with unique lens placement. The deco is divided into two parts. At the top, you see a striped band with three camera sensors. Below it, a metal band runs across the panel, featuring another camera sensor, the Bang & Olufsen branding, and the LED flash.

The camera plateau is slightly raised, but the transition is smooth and gradual. I would like to point out that the redesigned deco looks polarising. Yet it doesn't take long to grow on you. Moving on, the Motorola Signature 27 is offered in two Pantone-curated colour options, namely Capulet Olive and Coal Smoke, with Green and Dark Gray shades, respectively. Both colourways also get a unique finish on the back. The Green colourway features a brushed textile-inspired finish, while the Dark Gray option boasts a tactical weave finish. Regardless of the colour option you choose, the Motorola Signature 27 feels really well-built and has an impressive in-hand feel.

Moreover, both finishes offer a textured back. The tactical weave finish feels slightly grainy to the touch, while the Capulet Olive feels smoother and cloth-like. The Motorola branding is placed in the middle of the rear panel. The metal mid-frame of the smartphone offers enough grip. Measuring 7.99mm in thickness, the handset is easy to hold. It weighs about 227g and doesn't feel very heavy. However, the weight distribution seemed slightly off, with the Signature 27 feeling quite top-heavy.

Motorola Signature 27 is 7.99mm thick

The power button and volume controls are placed on the right side of the Motorola Signature 27. The physical buttons are easy to reach with your thumb, as they are placed slightly lower. On the front, the handset features a punch-hole display cutout for the selfie camera and a flat display. The USB Type-C port is placed on the bottom, along with the speaker grille. The second speaker grille is placed on the top of the Motorola Signature 27.

The smartphone's pricing remains under wraps. However, the company revealed other details. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process and delivering a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. It sports a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo LTPO Tandem OLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 12,000 nits peak brightness. In India, it will go on sale via the Motorola online store in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Motorola Signature 27 features a 200-megapixel telephoto camera

However, the main highlight of the Motorola Signature 27 is the camera system, which has received the DXOMark Gold label. It features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-910 main camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also features a dedicated action sensor on the back and can record up to 8K/30 fps videos.

To conclude, the Motorola Signature 27 feels premium and has a unique design. However, we still need to test the remaining aspects of the flagship handset, such as the camera performance, day-to-day performance, display performance, software, battery life, and charging speed. Stay tuned for our in-depth review of the Motorola Signature 27 to know in-depth about the latest Motorola flagship.