Grand Theft Auto 6 released last week on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X and smashed records to become the biggest entertainment launch of all time. Rockstar's open world title has also become the highest rated game of all time, with an aggregate rating of 99 on Metacritic. But it seems some users are experiencing issues with the game. GTA 6 is reportedly crashing for several players on PS5. Developer Rockstar Games has acknowledged the issue and released an update that addresses the crashes, in addition to other reported bugs in the game.

Some PS5 users are also experiencing issues with progression alongside frequent crashes. Grand Theft Auto 6 is crashing with error code CE-108255-1, users reported on Reddit over the weekend. One user claimed the game kept crashing for them right after the prologue, when the first autosave was created. Several others have also reported crashes during the prologue section of the game. Another user reported GTA 6 crashing during a specific mission early in the title.

These crashes seem to be halting progress for players, who keep encountering the issue at the same point in the game and are thus unable to move the story forward. Users claim to have tried reinstalling GTA 6, clearing PS5 cache, rebuilding the console database, and even factory resetting their PS5, but these steps have not fixed the issue. A PlayStation support page advices players to “try updating the game” to fix error code CE-108255-1 on PS5.

Some Xbox Series X players have also reportedly encountered GTA 6 crashes on their console (via Dexerto).

Rockstar Issues GTA 6 Update

Rockstar addressed the crashes, alongside other known issues in an update on Monday. The developer announced that a patch for Grand Theft Auto 6 was rolling out to users on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, fixing issues with crashes, game saves, and more.

According to details shared on Rockstar's support website, the update fixes several issues that caused the game to crash on consoles. The patch also fixes an issue that resulted in the weather not changing for extended periods in the game, autosaving issues, and several issues that caused phone calls not triggering correctly, including calls that progress the story or unlock mission content.

Additionally, the GTA 6 update also fixes issues related to players being unable to lose their Wanted Level and use the deadlift bar in the Gym, and an issue that prevented partners from handing over bags so that players could sell them to fences.

The update should be rolling out in batches to users on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Grand Theft Auto 6 released on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19. The game's day one sales reached a record $3.79 billion, making it the biggest entertainment launch of all time.